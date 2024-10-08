Former World No.1 and two-time Grand Slam singles champion Garbiñe Muguruza married her beau of three years, Arthur Borges, in an intimate wedding ceremony in Spain over the weekend.

Muguruza and Borges, a businessman and model, first met in 2021, while she was competing at the US Open in New York. In a story-book scene, he recognized her on the street, wished her luck for the tournament, and the rest was history. The couple got engaged last year in Marbella, making the beach locale a fitting place for their Oct. 5 nuptials too.

Muguruza called the couple's chance meeting and whirlwind romance a "total movie" in an interview with the Spanish-language publication ¡Hola!, which was one of two outlets to publish photos from their wedding.

"It's a total movie,” she said. “I knew I would marry him even before he asked me. When we met, it was love at first sight and we realized very quickly that we were an ideal couple."

Muguruza's wedding style was then detailed in Vogue Spain, which went behind-the-scenes of the two Pronovias dresses she wore: an "old Hollywood"-inspired number for the ceremony, which later gave way to a flapper-style party dress.

Her classic satin ceremony dress featured an eye-popping train two meters in length and a netted headpiece, while her reception dress was striking in a whole different way -- complete with crystal fringes and a large, embroidered flower on her shoulder.

In her own social media post recapping her big day, Muguruza received congratulations from her fellow Hologic WTA Tour peers including Ons Jabeur, Angelique Kerber and Caroline Garcia in the comments. Her former doubles partner, Carla Suarez Navarro, and coach, Conchita Martinez, were also among the guests in attendance.

Seeking new challenges and the opportunity to spend more time with her family, Muguruza announced her retirement from the Hologic WTA Tour this spring, having not competed in more than a year. In June, she was announced as the new tournament director for the season-ending WTA Finals Riyadh, making her the first former champion of the prestigious event to hold the post.