Taking a break from her role as tournament director of the Prudential Hong Kong Open, WTA legend Li Na joined WTA Foundation for a Special Olympics clinic in Hong Kong to share the importance of diversity and inclusivity in sports. Li, who also serves as a Special Olympics Global Ambassador, was joined by former WTA pros Vania King, two-time Grand Slam champion and WTA Foundation representative Ling Zhang, former Hong Kong No.1 and Yan Zi, a two-time Grand Slam champion and Olympic bronze medalist.

“Sharing the sport of tennis by promoting diversity and inclusion is such a fundamental part of who we are at the WTA Foundation,” King said. “I feel so blessed to be able to share the court with these inspirational athletes and look forward to growing the partnership with the Special Olympics even more in years to come.

Said Li: “It's great to see the joy [the athletes] get out of sports and how their smiles heal everything.”

Formally developing the relationship in 2018, Special Olympics and the WTA Foundation have been working together all year on the Special Olympics series at WTA events such as San Diego, Austin, Charleston, Washington DC, Hong Kong and a final stop planned at the WTA Finals Riyadh presented by PIF with appearances and participation from WTA stars such as Donna Vekic, Leylah Fernandez, Caroline Dolehide and more. The goal of the partnership has been to build international awareness of and participation in the Special Olympics Unified Sports® initiative, through the WTA’s global community, which encourages people of all ages and abilities to play tennis to lead healthy and productive lives on and off the court.

“Special Olympics truly values our partnership with the WTA Foundation,” said Lisa Chazanovitz, Senior Manager, Events & Hospitality Programs. “Our joint clinics provide Special Olympics athletes with invaluable opportunities to enhance their tennis skills and learn from current and former WTA players. We look forward to expanding these clinics and reaching even more Special Olympics athletes in future years.”

The collaboration has had a tremendous impact on Special Olympics athletes and WTA pros alike as the partnership continues promoting inclusion through tennis and bringing people with and without disabilities to the court together. The WTA Foundation is preparing to close the 2024 Special Olympics Series at the WTA Finals Riyadh presented by PIF with plans to bring events like this to more cities in 2025.