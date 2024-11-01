RIYADH, Saudi Arabia -- Barbora Krejcikova, the last qualifier at the WTA Finals Riyadh presented by PIF, didn’t come in with unrealistic hopes.

She’s had a difficult season -- with one, glittering exception: winning the title at Wimbledon. Thanks to a new rule change, that Grand Slam singles title allowed her into the year-end field.

And then, in her opening match against Iga Swiatek, the 28-year-old from the Czech Republic suddenly found herself up a set and two service breaks. Swiatek, still in the race for the No.1 ranking with Aryna Sabalenka, stopped the bleeding and produced a rousing three-set win.

That massive disappointment for Krejcikova set up a back-against-the-wall encounter with Jessica Pegula.

On Tuesday, Krejcikova took a few steps from the abyss and throttled Pegula 6-3, 6-3 to level her record here at 1-1. It was over in 69 minutes.

Thus, Pegula was eliminated from the tournament.

“I’m extremely happy to win my first match at the WTA Finals, finally after some time,” Krejcikova said. “I think the match today was tough. There were a lot of moments where it could shift any way. So, yeah, I’m super happy with the outcome.”

Krejcikova went 0-3 in her first appearance at the WTA Finals, three years ago in Guadalajara.

If Swiatek wins the later match against Coco Gauff, then Swiatek wins the Orange Group. Gauff will play Krejcikova for the second spot in two days. If Gauff wins in straight sets, she advances to the final four and the second semifinal from that group would be determined Thursday.

Previously, the two had split two matches in 2023, with Pegula prevailing in straight sets at the Australian Open’s Round of 16 and Krejcikova winning in the Doha semifinals in three.

Krejcikova got the key break of the first set -- and, effectively, the match -- with Pegula serving at 3-all. Leading 2-0 in the second, following three consecutive breaks of Pegula’s serve, Krejcikova suffered her only break of the match.

Pegula, though, was broken for the fourth straight time and the No.13-ranked Krejcikova coasted to the victory. She finished with 11 aces, her highest total of the season, while Pegula had only four winners.

After losing her first four singles matches at the year-end event, Krejcikova ended that streak with a powerful fist pump and an uncharacteristic roar.

Pegula had not lost consecutive matches in WTA level tournaments since falling in the semifinals of San Diego and the opening round of Indian Wells back in March.

Krejcikova became the lowest-ranked player to win a WTA Finals match in 22 years, following Magda Maleeva. She could become the first player since the turn of the century to advance to the semifinals of the year-end tournament with fewer than 30 match-wins.

She’s only played 31, producing a record of 17-14.