RIYADH, Saudi Arabia -- She’s the No.1-ranked player in the world, but sometimes even Aryna Sabalenka needs a little help. That’s why Gavin MacMillan is here, tweaking a few things at the WTA Finals Riyadh presented by PIF.

In a fitting nod to the increasing specialization in today’s game, he’s considered her technique/biomechanics coach. Last year, Sabalenka’s major breakthrough followed time spent with MacMillan, who managed to help smooth out her serve and improve her baseline shots.

“He’s an important guy in our team,” Sabalenka said before the tournament began. “He helped me once. I really appreciate that.

“You always have to look for something to improve. I think I will never stop working on my serve and improving this shot. There is some gap for improvement. That’s why we’re still working.”

Coaching changes are one of the leading subtexts at the year-end championship. After a two-month layoff, World No.2 Iga Swiatek arrived with new coach, Wim Fissette, in tow and No.5 Elena Rybakina announced Goran Ivanisevic would be joining her team next year.

Within the past 14 months, five of the top seven-ranked players have made significant coaching changes. In fact, Sabalenka, Jasmine Paolini and Barbora Krejcikova are the only singles players here who haven’t.

At this elite level, players are separated by the narrowest of margins. A coach can provide guidance in a number of areas, including strategy, data analysis, technique and scheduling. And, given the nature of the travel involved, a sounding board and companion.

Coaches, depending on what’s needed in the moment, can be the good cop -- or the bad cop. A new coach can provide a fresh set of eyes if a relationship has gone stale.

As players evolve, so do their coaching needs.

“When I was 20, I was looking for a good coach that can help me with the good technique, kind of like guide me to the pro tennis, show me how it actually works,” Krejcikova said. “Now I feel I’m more experienced.

“Right now, I think I just want somebody, because I’m traveling with them the whole year, that’s positive, that knows the tennis, that’s there and can help with everything that’s around it. Someone that also can make really nice bubble that I feel good in.”

Here’s a breakdown of those new bubbles, some big coaching changes at the top of the game:

In: Wim Fissette

Out: Tomasz Wiktorowski

Under Wiktorowski, Swiatek won four of her five Grand Slams. After this year’s US Open, the 23-year-old announced they were no longer working together. This was big news in the tennis world since Swiatek has been the Hologic WTA Tour’s dominant player for most of the past three years.

Fissette is one of the most decorated active coaches, having worked with Kim Clijsters, Simona Halep, Victoria Azarenka, Angelique Kerber and Naomi Osaka -- all multiple Grand Slam singles champions.

Swiatek first discussed the change in Riyadh.

“Honestly, it’s not easy,” Swiatek said. “I feel like understanding some decisions, it’s more kind of a grown-up thing to do. Understanding this long-term thing, for sure, is important if I want my career to be really long and balancing everything out.”

Swiatek was asked what aspects of her game Fissette would be focusing on.

“If I’m going to answer that, then everybody is going to know what is my weaker side,” she said, smiling. “I think it’s kind of obvious. I for sure want to improve my serve, as I’ve been doing for past years. I feel like I still need to continue that.

“For sure I’m not a complete player. I think tactically there are many ways I could go and have more variety on court. Wim has some nice ideas.”

In: Jean-Christophe Faurel and Matt Daly

Out: Brad Gilbert

In 14 months under Gilbert -- who had great success with Andre Agassi, Andy Roddick and Andy Murray -- Gauff won her first Grand Slam at last year’s US Open. After this year’s Open, she split with Gilbert.

Faurel has been in and out of the Gauff camp since before she broke through with a Round of 16 appearance at Wimbledon as a 15-year-old. Daly, a new addition, is a grip specialist.

“I wanted someone to help me with what I wanted to see progress in, especially on the serve,” Gauff said. “Adding Matt to the team has been really great. Obviously, JC, I’ve worked with him before. I think he has very good insight, all-court game. Yeah, I think the two blend together well.”

Gauff understands it’s a process and said she’s willing to play the long game,

“I was looking for someone that was going to help me improve for the long term and be committed to that,” Gauff said. “I might have had to accept some losses because I am working on things, but just be committed to the process.

“Most of the coaches on tour are obviously great coaches. It’s kind of who you feel fit and what you need in your game right now. Tennis I think it’s one of those sports fortunately and, unfortunately, you’re always changing coaches.”

In: Goran Ivanisevic

Out: Stefano Vukov

After nearly five years together, including Rybakina’s breakthrough two years ago at Wimbledon, Vukov and Rybakina parted ways before the US Open. It was in Riyadh that Rybakina revealed Novak Djokovic’s former coach.

“It’s going to be Goran Ivanisevic,” she said. “Now I’m going to stay here for the next seven minutes, right?” she said. “I’ve been with one coach for long time. I want to learn. Yeah, I’m just looking forward. As we just said, it’s something new for me.

Ivanisevic was also a formidable player, winning the Wimbledon title in 2001.

“Really looking forward to this partnership,” Rybakina said. “I think he’s great champion and he has so much experience. I’m really looking forward to start. Yeah, we will see what we can do together.”

In: Mark Knowles and Mark Merklein

Out: David Witt

After the Australian Open, around the time she turned 30, Pegula ended a five-year relationship with David Witt. The two Marks are co-coaches, with Merklein handling more day-to-day duties, along with Knowles -- a member of the ATP Tour board and an analyst for Tennis Channel.

“Sometimes you can see maybe a coaching situation doesn’t work out because they try to change the player maybe too much -- and you don't really want to lose what you already have,” Pegula said. “You just want to kind of add a little bit, little by little. And that can be really, hard to do.”

Open communication, according to Pegula, is critical.

“It needs to be both ways,” Pegula said. “If you’re not feeling comfortable about something in your game, you have to be able to communicate that. And they have to be able to also be flexible with maybe it’s too much of a change.”

In: Pere Riba

Out: Wim Fissette

Zheng worked with Riba beginning in 2021, but the two split after Roland Garros in 2023. Fissette coached her until September that year, but left to work again with the returning Naomi Osaka. Riba came back to start 2024.

“I think he always has lot of passion on tennis,” Zheng said. “This is important. I think he really wants to do good as a coach. Actually, not so many coach on tour, they have this type of passion.

“Many coaches, they just consider this as high prize of job. But there is few coaches on tour, they really love the tennis, they want their player become the best, they want their player improve every single day. I think he’s this type of coach.”

That doesn’t mean they always agree.

“Sometimes we fight because we have different opinion,” Zheng said. “But that’s team. When you fight with the team, actually you share different opinions or views. I mean, that’s good.

“We had a great year, especially with the Olympic [gold] medal. That was the best moment by far in my career. Also after Australia Open [final], we had couple up and downs but we learn from it. Now we are here from the WTA Finals for the first time. I’m really happy. Was a good journey with my coach.”