No.2 seeds Gabriela Dabrowski and Erin Routliffe advanced to their sixth final of 2024 with a 7-6(7), 6-1 defeat of No.6 seeds Nicole Melichar-Martinez and Ellen Perez at the WTA Finals Riyadh in 1 hour and 32 minutes.

The result was a reverse of the teams' only previous meeting at the same stage of the 2023 WTA Finals Cancun, which Melichar-Martinez and Perez won 6-1, 6-7(1), [10-6]. Twelve months on, Dabrowski and Routliffe came from an early break down and saved one set point in the first set to reach their first final at the year-end championships.

"We've been in the WTA Finals a bunch of times, but semifinals was my best result with Erin last year in Cancun," said Dabrowski afterwards. "So to go one round further is super exciting. In the later part of my career as well, it's really special. To do it together, with the vibe we've got, is really amazing."

An edgy start to the contest saw four breaks of serve -- one for each player on court -- in the first five games, with Perez coughing up three double faults in her opening service game. Both teams steadied themselves in the latter half, and a series of excellent volleys by Perez saw the American-Australian duo take a 5-3 lead in the tiebreak. But Routliffe retrieved the mini-break with a ferocious return, and her team fended off one set point as Melichar-Martinez sent a backhand wide. Routliffe sealed her second set point with a terrific reflexed forehand winner.

From there, the Canadian-New Zealander pair motored through the second set, breaking Melichar-Martinez twice as they began unleashing on return.

"I had a little bit of a slow start and Erin started really well," said Dabrowski. "But she stood by me, and that enabled me to still have the freedom as the match went on to go for my shots and my serves and my plays. That helped me stay very present. Some of it is confidence, some of it is communication, but overall just a strong partnership was the key."

Routliffe agreed, and underlined the importance of mutual support in the doubles game at any level.

"We always try to bring the best out of each other," she said. "We always try to smile and have fun, even when it's not going out way. It's so important in doubles. If anyone's playing doubles, make sure you support your partners!"