WTA welcomes Rolex as Official Timekeeper and Timepiece of the WTA, with the Swiss watchmaker continuing its support of the WTA Finals presented by PIF

WTA extends the relationship which began in 2011, when Rolex partnered with the season-ending WTA Finals, with the brand now a Global Partner of the WTA

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- The WTA announced Tuesday that Swiss watchmaker Rolex will expand its support of women’s tennis through an extended partnership with the WTA. The Swiss watchmaker will become Official Timekeeper and Timepiece of the Hologic WTA Tour and will renew its support of the WTA Finals Presented by PIF, which was recently held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and won by Rolex Testimonee Coco Gauff.

Rolex expands its relationship with the WTA at a time of growing popularity for women’s tennis. WTA events now attract an annual televised audience of more than 1 billion through broadcast partners across the world. The WTA’s social media presence is also growing with followers up 26% over the last year and video views up 195% year to date

As well as presenting the start times for the semi-finals and finals of WTA 1000 events and the WTA Finals, Rolex and the WTA will collaborate to create custom social media content to bring tennis fans closer than ever to the heart and heroes of the sport.

Marina Storti, CEO of WTA Ventures, commented: “We are pleased and proud to expand our long-standing partnership with Rolex as we undergo a powerful transformation in women’s tennis. The sport continues to inspire millions across the world with its engaging heroes, exciting play and social impact campaigns. We share our core values with Rolex: a competitive spirit, technical precision, respect for tradition and pushing beyond personal limits. We are excited to see what we can achieve together in the coming years.”