The highest-level tournaments last week were four ITF W50s, meaning that this week's edition of the PIF WTA Rankings is a relatively quiet one.

No player in the Top 100 has gained points, with only minor movements as a result of players losing points from last year. Caroline Garcia climbs one place to return to the Top 50 at No.50, while Sonay Kartal and Zeynep Sonmez inch up to new career highs of No.87 and No.90 respectively.

Last week's four ITF W50 champions were spread across three continents: Destanee Aiava in Brisbane, Australia; Kristina Dmitruk in Funchal, on the Portuguese island of Madeira; Mariia Tkacheva in Chihuahua, Mexico; and Malaika Rapolu in Austin, Texas.

Aiava climbs 30 places to return to the Top 200 at No.198 after collecting her second title on home soil of the past two months. The 24-year-old set a career high of No.147 in September 2017.

Dmitruk, the 2021 US Open junior finalist, has been on the comeback trail from injury this year after reaching a career high of No.216 in May 2022. The 21-year-old rockets up 63 places to No.284 after collecting her third ITF title of 2024.

Tkacheva, 22, reached her first ITF W50 final in Veracruz two weeks ago, and went one better in Chihuahua to pick up her biggest career title to date. She climbs 61 places to a her carer high of No.319.

University of Texas student Rapolu, 21, has been on a hot streak in the pros recently. The American is on a 15-match winning streak after collecting back-to-back ITF W15 titles in Huamantla, Mexico, followed by her run to her first ITF W50 trophy as a wild card in Austin. Rapolu rockets up 245 places to No.564, and will also be rewarded with a wild card into next February's WTA 250 event at the same venue.

Elsewhere, Osaka semifinalist Aoi Ito climbs seven to a new career high of No.150 after reaching the Hamamatsu ITF W35 final two weeks ago.