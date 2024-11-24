Former WTA Chairman and CEO Stacey Allaster will transition into a strategic advisory role at the USTA following the 2025 US Open, the USTA announced. Allaster currently holds the position as Chief Executive of Professional Tennis and US Open Tournament Director at the USTA.

Allaster served as Chairman and CEO at the WTA from 2009 to 2015. During her tenure, Allaster led the expansion of the tour into Asia, secured equal prize money at Wimbledon and Roland Garros, and saw athlete compensation increase by 100 percent. Prior to her work at the WTA, Allaster served as Tournament Director at the Rogers Cup in Canada.

"I am excited to close out my career in professional tennis with the USTA," Allaster said. "It has been an honor to lead one of the world's most prestigious sport and entertainment events: a pinnacle point in a career that allowed me the privilege to collaborate with extraordinary athletes, leaders, staff, volunteers and fans.

"I am proud of the growth and innovation that propelled the US Open to new record level attendance and even more so to have become the first female tournament director of the US Open - an honor that will pave the way for more female leaders in the sport that I love. For now, I am focused and inspired to stage the most successful USO in 2025."

From Tennis Canada to her transformative years at the helm of the WTA and now the USTA, Stacey’s leadership and passion for excellence has made an indelible impact on our sport. We treasure the particular care she has demonstrated for growing women’s tennis, and we know this will… https://t.co/96W5wPo5Y9 — wta (@WTA) December 11, 2024

In 2020, Allaster became the first woman to serve as the US Open Tournament Director. She joined the USTA in 2016 as Chief Executive of Professional Tennis.



Per the USTA, the search for a new USTA Tournament Director will begin after the 2025 US Open. Allaster will be part of the team to select her successor.