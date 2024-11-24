Editor’s note: This month, we’re highlighting the players set to leave their mark in 2025, with standout performances and stories worth following.

Suzan Lamens had tried -- and fallen short -- eight times to reach a Grand Slam main draw. Now, the 25-year-old Dutchwoman is skipping the qualifiers altogether.

After a standout season on the Hologic WTA Tour, Lamens, now ranked No.87, will make her Grand Slam main-draw debut at the 2025 Australian Open as a direct entry. A well-earned step forward for a player whose career climb has been anything but linear.

Lamens credits a surprising source for helping her shift her perspective: Netflix’s “Break Point.” Watching the struggles of top-ranked players reminded her that no matter the level, the challenges -- and the drive to overcome them -- are universal.

Champions Reel: How Suzan Lamens won Osaka 2024

“When I was watching the documentary … that shows that even when you're Top 10, you still have struggles, and you still have expectations that you want to reach,” Lamens said when wtatennis.com caught up with her at the tail end of 2024. “That’s what’s helping me, to know it’s the same on the higher level as well.

"I get motivated also by stories of other sportsmen, but also in different sports. Just to see that other athletes, they all have also tough stories and struggles they went through. It's very motivating to know that you're not the only one, and you can get through it as well."

This year has been one of steady progress for the Dutch No.2. Lamens began 2024 ranked No.207 and made her first big move in April, capturing her first WTA 125 title on the clay courts of Oeiras, Portugal.

The road wasn’t smooth from there. She won just 10 of her next 25 matches, a stretch that tested her resolve. But Lamens kept grinding, determined to prove her rise was no fluke.

“After [Oeiras], it was kind of a struggle,” she said. “I think [Osaka] was one of the first tournaments that it was again better than before, which really gave me confidence.”

Indeed, it was October’s WTA 250 Kinoshita Group Japan Open where Lamens revitalized her season. On the hard courts of Osaka, she played seven matches, dropped only one set, and won her first Hologic WTA Tour singles title. That performance cracked her into the Top 100 for the first time -- and she’s stayed there since.

Now, as Lamens prepares for her first Grand Slam main draw in Melbourne, she’s embracing a game that combines her strengths with a fresh approach.

“Playing defensive, which I’m really good at, I can move very well,” she said. “But now [I’m] also playing more offensive and attacking the ball more. And staying calm in tough situations … I have more clear plans of what I should do on court.”

Lamens’ story comes full circle with her connection to Dutch standout Kiki Bertens, who now captains the Billie Jean King Cup team. Lamens has been a star player for the Netherlands this year, going 6-0 in singles, including a win over Jelena Ostapenko.

With the 2025 season on the horizon, Lamens is focused on building on this year’s progress.

“I have a ranking that I can play my first Slam main draw in Australia, which is really nice,” she said. “It would be nice in the next five to 10 years that I can just keep playing the main draws, and win even higher tournaments. Getting good results against good players, also. And yeah, getting higher up the rankings.”

