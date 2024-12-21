Poland was mere inches away from winning its first United Cup twelve months ago, missing out on two match points to lose to Germany in the final. But with a rejuvenated and motivated Iga Swiatek back and ready to lead the charge, the perennial favorite may notch its first national team competition title this time.

"Last year we were so close, Swiatek told Tennis Australia after touching down at Sydney International Airport on Monday. "[Had] match points in Hubie's [Hurckacz's] match. So for sure this year we want to have another chance and hopefully go to the latest stages of the tournament to fight for winning it because I think the Polish team is amazing. We have great experience already playing with each other.

"Last year's match brings a lot of emotions but I still remember it as a positive one, even though we lost the last one. It was pretty entertaining for sure."

Swiatek arrived in Sydney for the start of her 2025 campaign after a physical pre-season under new coach Wim Fissette. The former No.1 hired Fissette after parting ways with coach Tomasz Wiktorowski after the US Open.

"Pretty different conditions than what we have in Sydney and Melbourne. So I'm going to spend the next days also practicing hard and getting used to the conditions," Swiatek said. "Overall, I think my preparations were pretty great even though they were short because my season ended later than usual. I spent every day on court with 100 percent commitment and that was the most important thing."

Swiatek and Hurkacz will lead the Polish squad for the third straight year. Poland is the No.2 seed and has been drawn into a group with the Czech Republic and Norway. Poland will play its first tie against Norway on the night of Dec. 30 and then ring in the new year against the Czechs.

WTA/Jimmie48

Swiatek, who was named tournament MVP last year, is already looking ahead to a much-anticipated meeting with Karolina Muchova on New Year's Day.

"It's the first tournament of the year so you never know what kind of tennis you will bring. You have to spend a couple of days feeling out how you're going to feel on the court.

"I think they're both going to be tough matches, especially the one against the Czech Republic. With Karolina Muchova I've always played pretty good battles, three setters usually. So it's going to be pretty exciting. But for how I'm just going step-by-step and focusing on the first battles here."

The United Cup is a mixed-team competition that begins on Dec.27.