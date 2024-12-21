Magda Linette has brought on former World No.2 Agnieszka Radwanska to her coaching team for the 2025 Hologic WTA Tour season. Radwanska will join Linette's team as an assistant coach and consultant, working with Liinette and her main coach, Mark Gellard.

"Somebody pinch me," Linette wrote on X, the website formerly known as Twitter. @ARadwanska just joined my team!"

Radwanska captured 20 titles in her trailblazing career, before retiring at the end of 2018. Over the course of her 13-year career, she became the first Polish player to win a WTA singles title, make a Grand Slam final, rank in the WTA Top 10, and win the WTA Finals.

Known for her court craft and high tennis IQ, Radwanska's shot-making ability made her a perennial fan favorite and Shot of the Year winner. Radwanska took home the annual hot-shot prize in its first five years, winning from 2013 through 2017. She reached her best Grand Slam result with a run to the 2012 Wimbledon final and won the biggest title of her career at the 2015 WTA Finals in Singapore.

Throwback: Radwanska outlines retirement plans at 2019 Wimbledon

Since retiring, Radwanska has continued to stay involved Polish tennis. She captained Team Poland at the United Cup in 2022.

Linette finished the 2024 season No.38 on the PIF WTA Rankings. The 32-year-old captured her third WTA singles title last year after winning Prague. She posted her best Grand Slam performance in 2023 with a run to the Australian Open semifinals.