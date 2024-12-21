Katie Boulter delivered an early 1-0 lead over Australia, racing past Olivia Gadecki 6-2, 6-1 in the final Group F tie at the United Cup in Sydney. The 24th-ranked Briton's straight-set win assured Great Britain will advance to the United Cup quarterfinals, finishing atop Group F.

Great Britain joins Italy and Poland as Sydney's group winners.

United Cup: Scores | Draws | Order of Play

"I've been trying to avoid all the stats on all this but we were at dinner with Laura Robson last night and she thankfully told me I had to win in straight sets," Boulter said. "So I was feeling the pressure from last night, so really appreciate that, Laura."

Australia's World No.9 Alex De Minaur will look to force a live mixed doubles decider when he faces No.125 Billy Harris. Australia is still trying to qualify as the best-placed second-placed country in Sydney.

Boulter dominated Gadecki from the outset, showing superior consistency and depth from the baseline, needing just 70 minutes to secure the victory. She broke Gadecki straight out of the gate and saved the sole break point she faced to cruise through the finish.

"Very happy to start my new year like that," Boulter said. "I feel like I've lost a lot of sleep recently over the thought of playing my fiancé (De Minaur) in doubles, so I'm so tired. I'm just so happy to get through this rubber, I'm not going to lie."

More to follow...