World No.5 Zheng Qinwen has hired Kei Nishikori's former coach Dante Bottini for the start of the 2025 Hologic WTA Tour season. Zheng's full-time coach, Pere Riba, underwent a scheduled hip surgery at the end of November and will rejoin the team after the Australian Open.

Riba endured chronic hip injuries during his playing career on the ATP Tour. His surgery and subsequent absence from the Australian Open, where Zheng was a finalist last year, was accounted for by Zheng in her pre-season planning.

Bottini brings a wealth of experience and expertise to Zheng's team, which otherwise remains unchanged. The Argentine coached Nishikori for nine years after linking up at the IMG Academy. During his tenure, Nishikori rose to be the most successful Japanese player on the ATP Tour, rising to a career-high No.4 on the PIF ATP Rankings and making the 2014 US Open final. The duo ended their partnership in 2019.

Zheng, 22, enjoyed the best season of her career in 2024. Kickstarted by her run to her first Grand Slam final in Melbourne. She went on to win Olympic gold at the Paris 2024 Olympics and surge through the end of the season.

WTA/Jingyu Lin

After making her second straight US Open quarterfinal, Zheng made her first Beijing semifinal, made the final of her home tournament in Wuhan, and win her fifth career title in Tokyo. After qualifying for the WTA Finals for the first time. Zheng stormed into the final before narrowly losing to Coco Gauff in a blockbuster final.

The accolades continued during the off-season. Zheng was voted 2024 WTA Fan Favorite and earned the nod for 2024 Shot of the Year.

After withdrawing from the United Cup to focus on her preparation, Zheng is already in Melbourne training for the first Grand Slam of the season. The Australian Open begins on Sunday, Jan. 12.