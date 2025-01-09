A year ago, after each winning six matches, Aryna Sabalenka defeated Zheng Qinwen 6-3, 6-2 in the Australian Open final.

That final was the catalyst for great things; Sabalenka also won the US Open and finished the year No.1 in PIF WTA Rankings, while Zheng took home a gold medal from Paris and reached the championship match at the WTA Finals in Riyadh.

They’re both brimming with optimism for 2025. On Sunday, the quest begins anew with Zheng and Sabalenka headlining the day and night sessions in Rod Laver Arena.

And this year they only have to win four matches before a possible meeting in the quarterfinals.

Australian Open: Scores | Schedule | Draws

“I think each time I play against her, the results getting closer and closer,” Zheng told reporters on Friday. “It’s hard to say when is the time I can beat her. First of all, I just want to think [about] my next round, not her yet.”

Done. Here are some of the sparkling matchups for this Sunday’s start (Saturday night in the United States):

No.1 Aryna Sabalenka vs. Sloane Stephens

Head-to-head: Sabalenka leads 4-0, most recently, the fourth round at 2023 Roland Garros.

Here’s a staggering thought: Sabalenka has won 14 straight matches in Grand Slams with a hard surface -- and 27 of 28 over the past two years. In a professional sport, that’s as close to invincible as it gets.

“I’m not thinking about that kind of stuff,” Sabalenka said. “I’m just focusing on myself, trying to improve myself every day, and really hoping that I can continue doing what I’m doing on the Grand Slams.”

The World No. 1 and defending Australian Open champion is BACK 🐯@SabalenkaA | #AO2025 pic.twitter.com/OlOD4zAoRj — wta (@WTA) January 11, 2025

This is one of two first-round matches that feature a pair of former major winners. Weirdly, Stephens -- the 2017 US Open champion and 2013 Australian Open semifinalist -- has lost both her matches this year to fellow American Ann Lin, in Auckland and Hobart.

“We had great battles in the past,” Sabalenka said of the No.84-ranked Stephens. “I think right now she kind of like in the mode of nothing to lose.”

No.5 Zheng Qinwen vs. qualifier Anca Todoni

Head-to-head: 0-0.

This one bears watching for two reasons:

1) Zheng is the only Top 10 player in the draw who has yet to play a match in 2025, while her opponent came through three tough qualifying matches.

2) With her coach Pere Riba sidelined for a few months with hip surgery, Zheng is operating with interim coach Dante Bottini.

“It’s not easy to come back because after long break, your body gets more slow,” Zheng said before the tournament. “Also we have a team change. Dante joined my team. We have a good work together. He brings me some new opinions.”

No.14 Mirra Andreeva vs. Marie Bouzkova

Head-to-head: 0-0.

This constitutes a difficult opening match for the 17-year-old Andreeva who comes in with increasingly grand expectations. She is coming off a nice semifinal appearance at the Brisbane International, where she lost to Sabalenka 6-3, 6-2.

The funny thing? Bouzkova, ranked No.42, lost there to Sabalenka in the quarterfinals, 6-3, 6-4.

No.11 Paula Badosa vs. Wang Xinyu

Head-to-head: 0-0.

This is another one of those surprisingly nasty first-round matches, pitting a seeded player against someone who is ranked just outside the seedings -- Wang is at No.37.

It’s been a choppy start for Badosa, who lost her opening match in Brisbane to Elina Evanesyan. She was 1-1 last week in Adelaide, falling to lucky loser Ashlyn Krueger.

No.18 Donna Vekic vs. Diane Parry

Head-to-head: 1-0, Parry, 2022 Portoroz, in three sets.

Vekic’s had a hectic start to 2025, losing both matches at the United Cup -- to Coco Gauff and Leylah Fernandez -- and her first in Adelaide, to eventual semifinalist Yulia Putintseva.

Parry, ranked No.66, has yet to play this year. The 22-year-old from France broke into the Top 50 for the first time in 2024.

No.17 Marta Kostyuk vs. qualifier Nao Hibino

Head-to-head: 2-1, Kostyuk, most recently in the fourth round at 2023 Hua Hin.

These two come in with very different states of mind. Kostyuk, who had a terrific 2024 season, lost her opening matches in Brisbane and Adelaide, to Yuan Yue and Ashlyn Krueger.

The No.125-ranked Hibino has already won six matches this year, qualifying in Auckland and then winning all three qualifying encounters in Melbourne, including her third against No.3 seed Harriet Dart.

Seeded players in action on Day 1