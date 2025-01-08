Former Olympic gold medalist Belinda Bencic scored the first Grand Slam victory of her return from maternity leave with a 6-3, 7-6(6) win over No.16 seed Jelena Ostapenko in the first round of the Australian Open.

The result was Bencic's first win at a major since she reached the fourth round of the 2023 US Open, and her first completed win over a Top 30 opponent since defeating Petra Kvitova at Montreal 2023.

A nailbiting climax to the match saw Ostapenko save five match points as Bencic served at 5-4 in the second set, all with clean winners. The Swiss player had to then save two set points in the ensuing tiebreak before converting her sixth with a service winner. Earlier in the contest, she thrilled the 1573 Arena crowd with a vintage backhand down the line winner, a reminder of her signature weapon throughout her career.

The two 27-year-olds are erstwhile junior rivals who first played each other as 10-year-olds at an U12 tournament in 2007. Bencic now leads their professional head-to-head 2-1, with both of her wins coming at the Australian Open. Previously, she was a 7-5, 7-5 victor in the 2020 second round.

Bencic gave birth to her first daughter, Bella, last April and returned to action at ITF level in October. In her third tournament back, she reached the Angers WTA 125 final in December, and she is now ranked No.294.