Career Highlights

SINGLES

Winner (10): 2025 - Tokyo, Abu Dhabi

2023 - Abu Dhabi, Adelaide #2

2022 - Charleston

2021 - Olympics

2019 - Dubai, Moscow

2015 - Eastbourne, Toronto



Finalist (10): 2023 - Charleston

2022 - Berlin

2021 - Adelaide, Berlin

2019 - Mallorca

2018 - Luxembourg

2016 - St. Petersburg

2015 - 's-Hertogenbosch, Tokyo

2014 - Tianjin



DOUBLES

Winner (2): 2015 - Prague (w/Siniakova), Washington DC (w/Mladenovic)



Finalist (1): 2021 - Olympics (w/Golubic)



WTA 125 TITLES AND FINALS

SINGLES

Winner (2): 2017 - Hua Hin, Taipei

Finalist (1): 2024 - Angers



DOUBLES

Finalist (1): 2024 - Angers (w/Naef)





Career in Review

During 2025, skyrocketed from No.421 at the start of January to No.11 year-end ranking, in her first full season after maternity leave; went 2-0 in Tour finals, winning titles at WTA 500 events at Abu Dhabi and Tokyo, and also reached her second career Grand Slam SF at Wimbledon



After giving birth to daughter Bella, returned to the courts in October 2024 to play a handful of ITF matches, as well as winning her Billie Jean King Cup Playoff match for Switzerland over Serbia's Lola Radivojevic in November



Played last tournament of 2023 at San Diego before taking maternity leave



In 2023, won two titles at Adelaide 2 (d. Kasatkina in F) and Abu Dhabi (d. Samsonova in F); also finished R-Up at Charleston (l. Jabeur)



Won sixth career title in 2022, triumphing at Charleston, while finishing R-Up at Berlin (l. Jabeur) and helped Switzerland lift Billie Jean King Cup Finals in Glasgow; also reached SF at Miami (l. Osaka) and Tallinn (l. Krejcikova)



Captured gold medal for Switzerland at Tokyo Olympics in 2021 (d. Vondrousova in F); also claimed silver in doubles (w/Golubic)



Other 2021 highlights included R-Up finish at Adelaide (l. Swiatek) and Berlin (l. Samsonova), and six further QFs (including US Open)



Across a disrupted 2020 reached three QFs, at Adelaide, St. Petersburg and Doha



Was voted WTA Comeback Player of the Year in 2019 - lifted two titles at Dubai (d. Kvitova in F) and Moscow (d. Pavlyuchenkova in F) and posted a career-best 49 Tour-level match wins in 2019 fourth most among all players and breaking back into Top 10 on September 9



Earned spot at 2019 WTA Finals in Shenzhen, becoming first Swiss player to compete in singles at the WTA Finals since Hingis in 2006, going on to reach SF at the season-ending showpiece (l. defending champion Svitolina)



Also in 2019, marked 20th Grand Slam main draw by reaching her maiden major SF at US Open (l. eventual champion Andreescu) and finished R-Up at Mallorca (l. Kenin)

Led the WTA with six victories over Top 5 players in 2019, including upsets over No.1 Naomi Osaka at Indian Wells, Madrid and US Open



Standout result in 2018 was R-Up finish at Luxembourg (as qualifier, l. Goerges)



In first round at 2018 Australian Open, defeated No.5 Venus Williams. Having also upset then-No.1 Serena Williams in SF at 2015 Toronto is one of seven women to defeat both Williams sisters before their 21st birthday (also Hingis, Sharapova, Clijsters, Henin, Chakvetadze and Osaka)



Underwent left wrist surgery in spring 2017, missing five months - ranking fell outside Top 300; reached QF at Linz as WC in first WTA event back after surgery



Run to 2016 St. Petersburg final (l. Vinci in F) saw her break into Top 10 at No.9 for the first time in her career. Also in 2016, reached SF at Sydney and ‘s-Hertogenbosch



Won first career titles in 2015 at Eastbourne (d. Radwanska in F) and Toronto (d. Halep in F); also reached final at ‘s-Hertogenbosch (l. Giorgi) and Tokyo (l. Radwanska)



At Toronto, beat four Top 10 players en route to the title including World No.1 Serena Williams



Qualified for 2015 WTA Elite Trophy in Zhuhai however withdrew due to hand injury



Won second WTA doubles title of career in 2015 at Washington, DC (w/Mladenovic), the first coming earlier in the year at Prague(w/Siniakova)



Voted 2014 WTA Newcomer of the Year after a campaign highlighted by R-Up finish at Tianjin (l. Riske), SF at Charleston and QF run at 2014 US Open (defeated No.7 Kerber in 3r, No.10 Jankovic in R16); at 17 years of age, was youngest player through to last eight at Flushing Meadows since 1997 when Hingis won the title and broke into Top 50 on Sept 8, 2014



Won junior singles titles at Roland Garros and Wimbledon in 2013; was named ITF Junior World Champion for 2013



Played first WTA qualifying event at Luxembourg in October 2011, and first WTA main draw 12 months later at same event as WC (l. V.Williams, 1r); only 15 years, 7 months at the time



Made professional debut on ITF circuit in 2011



