Stories
Biography
- Coached by Iain Hughes
- Father, Ivan, sometimes serves as her tennis coach, and Martin Hromkovic as her fitness coach. Mother is Dana; younger brother is Brian who also plays and coaches tennis; father emigrated to Switzerland from then-Czechoslovakia in 1968
- Started playing at Melanie Molitor's (mother of Martina Hingis) tennis school at age 3 until age 19 (started daily training with her from age 6 for eight years)
- Also visited the Nick Bollettieri and Evert Tennis Academy as a Junior
- Enjoys watching movies, reading, playing with dogs, baking, painting, and seeing friends
PlaysRight-Handed
Career High4
Height5' 9" (1.75m)
BirthdayMar 10, 1997 March 10, 1997
BirthplaceFlawil, Switzerland
Career Highlights
SINGLES
Winner (10): 2025 - Tokyo, Abu Dhabi
2023 - Abu Dhabi, Adelaide #2
2022 - Charleston
2021 - Olympics
2019 - Dubai, Moscow
2015 - Eastbourne, Toronto
Finalist (10): 2023 - Charleston
2022 - Berlin
2021 - Adelaide, Berlin
2019 - Mallorca
2018 - Luxembourg
2016 - St. Petersburg
2015 - 's-Hertogenbosch, Tokyo
2014 - Tianjin
DOUBLES
Winner (2): 2015 - Prague (w/Siniakova), Washington DC (w/Mladenovic)
Finalist (1): 2021 - Olympics (w/Golubic)
WTA 125 TITLES AND FINALS
SINGLES
Winner (2): 2017 - Hua Hin, Taipei
Finalist (1): 2024 - Angers
DOUBLES
Finalist (1): 2024 - Angers (w/Naef)
Career in Review
During 2025, skyrocketed from No.421 at the start of January to No.11 year-end ranking, in her first full season after maternity leave; went 2-0 in Tour finals, winning titles at WTA 500 events at Abu Dhabi and Tokyo, and also reached her second career Grand Slam SF at Wimbledon
After giving birth to daughter Bella, returned to the courts in October 2024 to play a handful of ITF matches, as well as winning her Billie Jean King Cup Playoff match for Switzerland over Serbia's Lola Radivojevic in November
Played last tournament of 2023 at San Diego before taking maternity leave
In 2023, won two titles at Adelaide 2 (d. Kasatkina in F) and Abu Dhabi (d. Samsonova in F); also finished R-Up at Charleston (l. Jabeur)
Won sixth career title in 2022, triumphing at Charleston, while finishing R-Up at Berlin (l. Jabeur) and helped Switzerland lift Billie Jean King Cup Finals in Glasgow; also reached SF at Miami (l. Osaka) and Tallinn (l. Krejcikova)
Captured gold medal for Switzerland at Tokyo Olympics in 2021 (d. Vondrousova in F); also claimed silver in doubles (w/Golubic)
Other 2021 highlights included R-Up finish at Adelaide (l. Swiatek) and Berlin (l. Samsonova), and six further QFs (including US Open)
Across a disrupted 2020 reached three QFs, at Adelaide, St. Petersburg and Doha
Was voted WTA Comeback Player of the Year in 2019 - lifted two titles at Dubai (d. Kvitova in F) and Moscow (d. Pavlyuchenkova in F) and posted a career-best 49 Tour-level match wins in 2019 fourth most among all players and breaking back into Top 10 on September 9
Earned spot at 2019 WTA Finals in Shenzhen, becoming first Swiss player to compete in singles at the WTA Finals since Hingis in 2006, going on to reach SF at the season-ending showpiece (l. defending champion Svitolina)
Also in 2019, marked 20th Grand Slam main draw by reaching her maiden major SF at US Open (l. eventual champion Andreescu) and finished R-Up at Mallorca (l. Kenin)
Led the WTA with six victories over Top 5 players in 2019, including upsets over No.1 Naomi Osaka at Indian Wells, Madrid and US Open
Standout result in 2018 was R-Up finish at Luxembourg (as qualifier, l. Goerges)
In first round at 2018 Australian Open, defeated No.5 Venus Williams. Having also upset then-No.1 Serena Williams in SF at 2015 Toronto is one of seven women to defeat both Williams sisters before their 21st birthday (also Hingis, Sharapova, Clijsters, Henin, Chakvetadze and Osaka)
Underwent left wrist surgery in spring 2017, missing five months - ranking fell outside Top 300; reached QF at Linz as WC in first WTA event back after surgery
Run to 2016 St. Petersburg final (l. Vinci in F) saw her break into Top 10 at No.9 for the first time in her career. Also in 2016, reached SF at Sydney and ‘s-Hertogenbosch
Won first career titles in 2015 at Eastbourne (d. Radwanska in F) and Toronto (d. Halep in F); also reached final at ‘s-Hertogenbosch (l. Giorgi) and Tokyo (l. Radwanska)
At Toronto, beat four Top 10 players en route to the title including World No.1 Serena Williams
Qualified for 2015 WTA Elite Trophy in Zhuhai however withdrew due to hand injury
Won second WTA doubles title of career in 2015 at Washington, DC (w/Mladenovic), the first coming earlier in the year at Prague(w/Siniakova)
Voted 2014 WTA Newcomer of the Year after a campaign highlighted by R-Up finish at Tianjin (l. Riske), SF at Charleston and QF run at 2014 US Open (defeated No.7 Kerber in 3r, No.10 Jankovic in R16); at 17 years of age, was youngest player through to last eight at Flushing Meadows since 1997 when Hingis won the title and broke into Top 50 on Sept 8, 2014
Won junior singles titles at Roland Garros and Wimbledon in 2013; was named ITF Junior World Champion for 2013
Played first WTA qualifying event at Luxembourg in October 2011, and first WTA main draw 12 months later at same event as WC (l. V.Williams, 1r); only 15 years, 7 months at the time
Made professional debut on ITF circuit in 2011
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