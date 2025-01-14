Top seeds Katerina Siniakova and Taylor Townsend will face No.3 seeds Hsieh Su-wei and Jelena Ostapenko in the women's doubles final at the Australian Open after both teams won a three-set semifinal on Friday to earn a final spot.

Siniakova and Townsend came from a set behind to end the run of unseeded Mirra Andreeva and Diana Shnaider 6-7(4), 6-4, 6-3, while Hsieh and Ostapenko snapped the eight-match winning streak of No.2 seeds Gabriela Dabrowski and Erin Routliffe 7-6(3), 3-6, 6-3.

Siniakova and Townsend are seeking their second Grand Slam title as a team after triumphing at Wimbledon last year, while Hsieh and Ostapenko will play for a trophy in just their second tournament together, having lost the first match of their partnership in Adelaide. But neither winning team looked as though they'd be in that position as they faced early deficits in their semifinals -- though Hsieh and Ostapenko escaped with a 70-minute first set in their pockets after saving three set points.

After losing their first set of the tournament from 4-2 up, Siniakova and Townsend steadied to hand Olympic silver medalists Andreeva and Shnaider their first loss of the season following the youngsters' season-opening victory in Brisbane. The top seeds saved four break points on Siniakova's delivery at 1-1, and though they later failed to serve out the second set from two set pints at 5-3, they steadied to break Shnaider's serve for a second time in the set to send the match the distance.

Set three saw the favorites win the match's last three games -- along with the last five points. They emphatically sealed the 2-hour, 19-minute affair by holding Townsend's serve to love with a flurry of winners, finishing the match with 48 as a team.

"It was definitely a tough match, but even in the first [set], we were up, we were doing great, we just missed a few opportunities, so we kept saying to each other that it was on our racquet, it was us who did the mistakes," Siniakova said post-match.

"We were really fighting every point, and I think the team spirit was really great. We supported each other, and I think that's why we won."

Against reigning WTA Finals Riyadh presented by PIF champions Dabrowski and Routlife, Hsieh and Ostapenko also used a dominant third-set showing on serve to seal victory.

They won 12 of the first 15 points of the final set to take a 3-0 lead, and in all, dropped just five points in five final-set service games.

"After not an easy second set -- I felt like we were not playing out best in the second set -- but I felt like in the third set we just forgot the second set and just tried to play and find out game," Ostapenko said afterwards. "It was a very tough match, they played very well, but I think we were very happy with the way we were playing."

"I feel like first tournament in Adelaide, we were still getting to know each other, because we never played [together] ... and I feel like this tournament, we've started to feel each other better," Ostapenko added. "Su-wei is one of the best net players in the world, and I hit the ball pretty hard, so it makes her life a little bit easier and I think it's a good chemistry."

Hsieh seeks an eighth Grand Slam doubles title with a fifth different partner, while Ostapenko bids for her second in a row after teaming with Lyudmyla Kichenok to win the US Open last summer.