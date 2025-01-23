No.1 seeds Katerina Siniakova and Taylor Townsend battled to the women's doubles title at the 2025 Australian Open, holding off No.3 seeds Hsieh Su-wei and Jelena Ostapenko 6-2, 6-7(4), 6-3 in a gripping final on Sunday.

Siniakova and Townsend lived up to their top-seeded billing on Rod Laver Arena, but they had to shake off a second-set comeback by Hsieh and Ostapenko before taking the match after 2 hours and 27 minutes minutes of play.

Increasing their totals: Holding one of the most impressive doubles résumés in the Open Era, WTA Doubles World No.1 Siniakova has now won 10 Grand Slam titles in women's doubles. She is the first player to amass 10 women's doubles Grand Slam titles since Martina Hingis captured her 10th at 2015 Wimbledon.

The Czech's Grand Slam trophy haul includes seven titles with Barbora Krejcikova, one with Coco Gauff, and now two with Townsend. This is her third Australian Open title, having won here in 2022 and 2023 with Krejcikova. Siniakova has won 29 WTA doubles titles overall.

Townsend has also been rapidly increasing her title count of late. The American has now won eight career WTA doubles titles, two of which are Slams, and seven of which have come after her return from maternity leave in 2022.

On the rise: It has been a whirlwind ascent to the top of the doubles hierarchy for the team of Siniakova and fifth-ranked Townsend, who have only been a regular tandem for eight months.

In their first Grand Slam event as a pairing, Siniakova and Townsend won last year's Wimbledon title -- Townsend's first major title as a pro. They followed up with a semifinal showing at the 2024 US Open before hoisting another major trophy on Sunday. They have gone 15-1 in their three Slams as a duo.

