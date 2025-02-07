American Amanda Anisimova is through to the second WTA 1000 final of her career after beating Ekaterina Alexandrova 6-3, 6-3 in the semifinals of the Qatar TotalEnergies Open on Friday.

Doha: Draws | Scores | Order of Play

The 23-year-old former World No. 21, currently ranked No. 41, cooled off the in-form Alexandrova, who had won her last eight matches, including upsets of No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka and No. 6 Jessica Pegula this week. She impressively saved nine of 10 break points she faced in 1 hour and 30 minutes, breaking Alexandrova's serve four times.

Read on for more key numbers from Anisimova's win.

2: Anisimova now leads Alexandrova 2-1 in their all-time head-to-head. Coincidentally, both of those wins are in Doha, as her first came in her tournament debut in 2020.

Have a day @AnisimovaAmanda!👏



She is into her second WTA 1000 final after defeating Alexandrova 6-3, 6-3. #QatarTotalEnergiesOpen pic.twitter.com/NmjkihbuTf — wta (@WTA) February 14, 2025

5: Anisimova's win over No. 26 Alexandrova marked her fifth against a Top 30 player in the PIF WTA Rankings this week.

"I've been putting in a lot of work ... and I think it's really showing up here," Anisimova said afterwards. "I'm happy with the results and the performances I was able to put out here this week.

"Playing against so many tough competitors, getting all of these matches under my belt, has been really great."

She's also through to her fifth Hologic WTA Tour singles final overall, and bids for her first title since the Melbourne Summer Set 2 in 2022.

23: She will bid to be the first American champion in Doha since Monica Seles lifted the trophy in 2002.

25: Anisimova's 25 winners were nearly double Alexandrova's total of 13, and powered her through to victory. The American's world-class backhand was responsible for the majority of those, and at one point, she had out-hit the Linz champion on that side by a winner margin of 11-2.