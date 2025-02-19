ST PETERSBURG, Fla. -- The WTA on Thursday unveiled a bold new brand identity for a new era, shaped by players, fans and partners worldwide to elevate the WTA’s impact as a leader in sports and entertainment. With a powerful logo and striking color, the brand captures and amplifies the spirit and energy of the WTA, bringing the drama of women’s tennis to life like never before.

Honoring the WTA’s history, the brand now redefines the WTA’s mission in order to shape its future. With the call to Rally the World, the WTA signals its intent to captivate fans, forge new heroes, inspire generations and leave a legacy through the power of tennis. In the launch campaign for the new brand, many of the WTA’s top players tell their authentic stories of what drives their own mission to Rally the World, reinforcing that the WTA is both a sports arena and a stage for greatness.

WTA Ventures, the WTA’s commercial division, has developed the new brand identity as part of its strategy to fuel the growth of professional women’s tennis. In a year-long collaboration with branding specialists ChapterX and Nomad Studio, the project has drawn on insights from athletes, fans and partners with the ambition to increase engagement, elevate players and drive long-term value. The result is a WTA brand that is bigger, bolder and built for the future.

Growing the WTA’s impact around the world

The new brand comes at a time of strong momentum for the WTA and its impact around the world. The 2024 season saw onsite attendance at Hologic WTA Tour events increase by 15%, followers to WTA social channels jump by 25%, and the cumulative global audience grow by 10% to a record 1.1 billion on television and streaming platforms.

Rally the World: Welcome to the new WTA

Off court, the WTA’s players are among the world’s most prominent and acclaimed athletes. The WTA is home to 11 of the world’s 20 highest-earning female athletes* and set a new benchmark in 2024 with the record $4.8 million prize awarded to singles champion Coco Gauff at the WTA Finals Riyadh presented by PIF, part of an unprecedented $221 million total prize fund for the season.

As well as championing its incredible athletes, the WTA uses its platform to deliver positive impact that reaches beyond the sport. At the core of this commitment is the work of the WTA Foundation to inspire the next generation, and to support communities worldwide with advocacy and action for women’s health and empowerment.

New identity rolling out

The new identity rolls out Thursday across all WTA platforms, including social media channels and wtatennis.com, and will feature on broadcast graphics from March 5. Onsite branding on the Hologic WTA Tour will continue through the 2025 season, starting with the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells from March 2.

To amplify the new brand, many of the WTA’s players will join the launch campaign sharing their personal stories of what it means to Rally the World and take the stage with the WTA. The campaign continues on WTA digital platforms and media networks around the world with 30 and 60 second advertising spots, devised by creative agency Brothers & Sisters, featuring top players Coco Gauff, Ons Jabeur, Naomi Osaka, Zheng Qinwen and Aryna Sabalenka. With a declaration of “This is not a tennis court”, the spots present the court as, in fact, a stage on which the game’s greatest players perform, becoming their most powerful, influential and unfiltered selves.

Portia Archer, WTA CEO, said: “The WTA has the largest global reach in women’s sport. The competitive landscape of sports and entertainment coupled with the ever-increasing momentum in women’s sport, create the perfect time to stand tall and take our leadership position alongside our incredible athletes and tournaments. This bold new brand provides a distinct and powerful voice to tell our stories and showcase the WTA as the global sports and entertainment brand where women’s tennis shines. We invite our fans around the world to join us as we rally the world and break even more boundaries in the years to come.”

Marina Storti, WTA Ventures CEO, added, "The WTA has been on an unbelievable journey, redefining competition and showcasing the world’s greatest athletes. As we look ahead to a new era, our mindset is all about pushing forward, finding our edge, and elevating our impact as the home of women’s tennis. The project to reintroduce the WTA brand has been one of our biggest priorities since the launch of WTA Ventures, and we’re energized by the opportunity to ignite excitement for the biggest stars and stages of tennis.”