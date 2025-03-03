ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Ahead of International Women’s Day on March 8, the WTA Foundation’s Global Women’s Health Fund announced a new partnership with UNICEF to help close the women’s health gap through better health and nutrition resources for women and children worldwide. Calling on tennis fans to join the rally, tennis icon Maria Sharapova spoke out in support of the mission which champions mothers and children worldwide to reach their full potential.

In 2024, the WTA Foundation’s Global Women’s Health Fund reached its fundraising target to help support 1 million women. To further this effort, in 2025 they have partnered with UNICEF to help provide access to life-changing prenatal vitamins -- one of the top investments in global health -- which support safe pregnancies and a healthy start at life for children.

Globally, women spend 25% more of their life in poor health than men -- a problem passed down through generations and exacerbated by poor nutrition. Prenatal vitamins can help to change this and close the gap. They dramatically reduce the risk of stillbirth, infant mortality and babies born small and vulnerable, and improve women’s health. Nine in 10 women in low- and middle-income countries lack access to prenatal vitamins, however, with a donation less than the cost of a tennis ball, tennis fans can help provide critical nutrition support to pregnant women in vulnerable communities, covering an entire pregnancy for both mother and baby.

“I am so proud to support the WTA Foundation as it rallies the world this International Women’s Day,” said Maria Sharapova, a former WTA World No. 1. “As an athlete and a mum, I understand the powerful role that good health care and nutrition plays -- especially during pregnancy -- in determining life outcomes.”

The first-of-its-kind WTA Foundation’s Global Women’s Health Fund was established in 2024 in partnership with the Gates Foundation.

“Malnutrition is a silent crisis for women and children around the world -- responsible for half of child deaths, and one in five maternal deaths. Prenatal vitamins are one of the most cost-effective ways we can address this, and thanks to this partnership they will be available to more women in low- and middle-income countries for the first time,” said Anita Zaidi, President of Gender Equality at the Gates Foundation. “Investing in the health of women and children is not a zero-sum game -- it’s an investment with ripple effects that benefit everyone.”

Offering a platform for tennis fans to support this change, every dollar raised will be matched during the year-long partnership, doubling the impact. Funds raised will directly support the UNICEF-led Child Nutrition Fund (CNF) which is designed to transform the response to malnutrition by not only addressing the challenges of today, but also by building systems that can prevent them in the future.

“Worldwide, one in three pregnant mothers suffer from anemia largely due to lack of access to good nutrition,” said Dr. Victor Aguayo, Director of Child Nutrition and Development at UNICEF. “But an anemia-free tomorrow is possible. Through the work of the UNICEF-led Child Nutrition Fund, this impressive cohort of partners can help provide life-changing prenatal vitamins and other essential nutrition services to women in vulnerable communities, helping to ensure safer pregnancies and a better start in life for their children.”

“Access to health care and basic nutrition should be an equal right for everyone -- no matter who you are or where you live,” said Naomi Osaka, four-time Grand Slam singles champion and mom. “Together we can help to change the game for women and babies around the world, rallying behind the WTA Foundation Global Women’s Health Fund, and start closing the women’s health gap today.”