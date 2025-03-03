Coco Gauff picked up her first win since the Australian Open on Saturday, but she had to go down to the absolute wire to do so.

No. 3 seed Gauff of the United States outlasted Japan's Moyuka Uchijima 6-4, 3-6, 7-6(4) in an incredibly tight second-round meeting at the WTA 1000 BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells.

After her first-round bye this week, Gauff snapped a three-match losing streak by overcoming Japanese No. 1 Uchijima in their first career meeting. The 2023 US Open champion had to battle through three extremely close sets before ousting 52nd-ranked Uchijima in a grueling 2 hours and 33 minutes.

A 2024 semifinal rematch awaits: In the third round, Gauff will face another player who has been ranked inside the Top 3 of the PIF WTA Rankings: Maria Sakkari of Greece. No. 29 seed Sakkari defeated Viktoriya Tomova of Bulgaria 6-0, 6-3 earlier on Saturday.

Sakkari leads Gauff 5-3 in their head-to-head, including a win in their most recent meeting, which was in Indian Wells last year. Sakkari ousted Gauff 6-4, 6-7(5), 6-2 in the 2024 semifinals to make her second BNP Paribas Open final in a three-year span.

Reclaiming her winning ways: Gauff started the year with a 9-0 win-loss record, leading the United States to the United Cup title before her perfect run was ended by Paula Badosa in the Australian Open quarterfinals.

After that, though, Gauff went 0-2 in the Middle East swing, losing to Marta Kostyuk at Doha and her fellow American McCartney Kessler in Dubai. Thus, Gauff entered the Sunshine Double in the midst of her first three-match losing streak since the end of 2022.

Despite being pushed to the limit by Uchijima, Gauff finally got back into the winner's circle on Saturday. She is now the fourth American woman to register 10 or more wins at Indian Wells before turning 21, following Lindsay Davenport, Serena Williams and Venus Williams.

