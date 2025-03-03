World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka got back to winning ways in the second round of the BNP Paribas Open by edging American McCartney Kessler, 7-6(4), 6-3.

2023 Indian Wells finalist Sabalenka, who had lost three of her last four matches since starting the season 11-0, needed 1 hour and 32 minutes to overcome the in-form American, who reached her second final of the season last week at the WTA 250 ATX Open, and a partisan crowd in the California desert.

"It felt like a Grand Slam final -- the atmosphere ... it was so much fun," Sabalenka said post-match. "She's playing incredible tennis, such a tough opponent. Honestly, I was just trying to focus on myself, on staying aggressive, put as much pressure as I could on her, and I'm really super happy that I was able to manage all the emotions and get this tough win."

Sabalenka has lost her opening match at a tournament just once in her last 10 events -- earlier this year in Doha -- but continuing that trend wasn't the only notable number for the World No. 1 in victory. Read on for more facts and figures.

0: Sabalenka's win kept the No. 1 seed unbeaten in her opening match in Indian Wells since the tournament's inception in 1989.

The top seed did not face a break point in the entirety of her first career meeting with World No. 48 Kessler. Neither player, in fact, was broken in a first set that lasted 50 minutes, with the American saving her only break point en route to holding serve for 2-2.

4: Sabalenka won four straight points in the first-set tiebreak en route to wrapping up a one-set lead in 50 minutes. After losing the first point, Sabalenka won both points on Kessler's serve, and hammered two unreturnable serves to keep her lead.

6: It was a strong serving night for Sabalenka, who hit six aces and won 86% of her first-serve points.

28: Off the ground, both players hit more winners than unforced errors, but Sabalenka's 28 winners dwarfed Kessler's 12. In a tight first set, Sabalenka doubled Kessler's winner total (16 to 8) and the gulf in power only grew from then on.

30: Sabalenka has now racked up 30 wins at WTA 1000 level in the last two seasons. Since 2024, she is the second player to register 30 or more wins in WTA 1000 events along with Iga Swiatek (36).