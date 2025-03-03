World No. 11 Mirra Andreeva advanced to the fourth round at the BNP Paribas Open after defeating No. 21 Clara Tauson 6-3, 6-0 on Sunday night. The third-round encounter was a rematch of last month's final at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships, which the 17-year-old won 7-6(1), 6-1 to capture her first WTA 1000 title.

With her two wins this week at Indian Wells, Andreeva extended her active win streak to eight matches. She is the youngest player to win eight consecutive WTA 1000 matches since the format was introduced in 2009. Indian Wells is Andreeva's seventh Round of 16 showing at a WTA 1000, the most any player has made before turning 18.

Andreeva will face 2023 champion and World No. 7 Elena Rybakina in the Round of 16 on Tuesday. Andreeva defeated Rybakina last month en route to the Dubai title.

With Oscar-nominated Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner in the crowd, Andreeva controlled the baseline from the start to improve to 2-0 over Tauson. The Dane was under pressure from the jump, digging out of a 0-40 deficit in her opening service game to hold to 1-0, but the tour's ace leader struggled to win points behind her vaunted first serve. Tauson won just 55.6 percent of her first serve points and was broken five times. In contrast, Andreeva faced zero break points and won over 70 percent of her service points to seal a tidy 63-minute win.

The victory is Andreeva's 15th of the season, putting her behind only Tauson and Iga Swiatek's tour-leading mark of 16 wins. She is tied with Australian Open champion Madison Keys, No. 4 Jessica Pegula, and her next opponent, Rybakina.

More to follow...