Reigning Australian Open champion Madison Keys had to battle back from the brink to keep her winning streak alive, but she persevered to book a spot in the BNP Paribas Open quarterfinals.

No. 5 seed Keys has now won 15 consecutive matches after pulling off a 4-6, 7-6(7), 6-3 comeback over No. 19 seed Donna Vekic in a 2-hour and 18-minute thriller on Wednesday. Keys had to grind out a tense second-set tiebreak to turn the tide and grab a 3-1 head-to-head lead over last year's Olympic silver medalist Vekic.

Indian Wells: Draws | Scores | Order of play

Keys will face resurgent mom Belinda Bencic in the quarterfinals, after Bencic beat No. 3 seed Coco Gauff earlier on Wednesday. Last month's Abu Dhabi champion Bencic and Keys have split their four previous meetings, and they have not faced off since 2022.

Another quarterfinal in California: Coming into this year's edition, Keys had only made one previous BNP Paribas Open quarterfinal, in 2022 -- and she was dismantled by eventual champion Iga Swiatek in that match, 6-1, 6-0.

But Keys has now made it back to that round in Indian Wells, on the back of some career-best accomplishments in 2025. She won her first Grand Slam title at the 2025 Australian Open and is currently placed at a new career-high of World No. 5 in the PIF WTA Rankings.

With her latest come-from-behind victory, Keys keeps hopes alive for the first American women's singles title at Indian Wells in 24 years. The last American woman to hoist the trophy in the desert was Serena Williams back in 2001.

More to come...