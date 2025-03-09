Fresh from a weekend stint for Sky Sports at Indian Wells, Martina Navratilova is already back home in South Florida. Back in the day, she won 167 singles and 177 doubles titles but her chief duties these days are analyzing tennis -- and being a mother.

She’s stoked about the upcoming Miami Open because it will allow her to do both. Last year, Navratilova and wife Julia Lemigova adopted two young boys.

“It’s my home tournament,” Navratilova told wtatennis.com. “I’ll drop the kids off at school and then go to work -- the Tennis Channel early shift. How’s that for a commute? Julia will be picking them up.”

Navratilova, an 18-time Grand Slam singles champion, has survived multiple cancer scares, but at 68, she shows no signs of slowing down. She took some time to look back on Indian Wells and break down the Miami Open, the season’s fourth WTA 1000 event, where main-draw action begins Tuesday.

Five pressing questions on the top five players

1. How does World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka regroup from a second tough loss?

Navratilova: She needs to do a reset on how she handles the kind of defensive pressure she got from Andreeva. Not try to hit through people, but work her way into the winning situation -- she was missing too much. It’s going back to the patience she developed on the way to No. 1 in the first place.

2. Iga Swiatek hasn’t won a title since Roland Garros last year, and she’s lost her composure a few times this year -- should we be concerned?

Navratilova: She showed moments of frustration and directed some of it toward her team. While it’s unclear what was being said, she’ll need to manage those emotions better, as she can be highly agitated at times. She seems to be struggling with confidence, which can lead to frustration when things don’t go her way. Her game is still there, but maintaining a positive mindset will be key. But let's not forget, she has been the most successful player overall for the past few years and has won this event.

3. Coco Gauff turned 21 last week and she’s been a factor at this level for six years now. How would you assess her game?

Navratilova: I have no doubt she’ll find her rhythm. She’s under immense scrutiny wherever she goes. Technically, her serve has improved more than the results show, but the forehand remains a challenge. Others have a similar grip, though not as extreme. Watching footage of Iga’s forehand could be insightful -- small adjustments could make a big difference. Iga’s contact point is likely more consistent, and refining that could help Gauff handle opponents who continue to target it.

4. How does Jessica Pegula’s loss to Svitolina at Indian Wells impact her confidence and form?

Navratilova: Losing early in a big event is never ideal, but Svitolina is a tough opponent who can make any match a physical battle. It’s not necessarily a setback -- more of a reminder that Pegula needs to raise her level against top-tier competition. The conditions in Miami suit her game better, so this could be a great chance for her to reset and make another deep run.

5. Which version of Madison Keys will define her season? The Grand Slam champion who shined in Melbourne or the player still adjusting to the challenges that come with it?

Navratilova: Australia was a tremendous breakthrough. But in Indian Wells, she played against Sabalenka, a player that was so on. The conditions were horrible and you just put that into the forget-about-it drawer. When things unravel, they can unravel pretty quickly. Madison takes big loopy swings, while Sabalenka has a more compact swing -- much more efficient in that weather. She needs to get rid of that scar tissue, because that’s not who she is.

Champions Reel: How Mirra Andreeva won Indian Wells 2025

Takeaways from Andreeva’s title run

What did you think of that Indian Wells final?

Navratilova: It was crazy just from a tennis point of view, the changes of momentum and the history with Mirra Andreeva 0-for-18 on break points against Sabalenka for the year. And she couldn’t break -- and I thought she was going to break. And then she got it back together, which was really amazing. Maybe being 17 helps, because she’s never been there before, no scar tissue really. I’m sure [coach] Conchita [Martinez] was talking to her from the coach’s box, which was helpful. But still, you have to be able to hold your nerves, no matter what anybody tells you.

Does Andreeva remind you of any 17-year-olds from the past?

Navratilova: She’s a complete player, Mirra. I actually compare her to Carlos Alcaraz. She doesn’t have the power of some other players, but she hits the ball really well, down the lines -- and defends. That’s what reminded me of Alcaraz. She turned defense into offense. She had Sabalenka scratching her head -- `What do I have to do to win the point?’ That’s how people feel playing him.

And she’s 17? I mean, the way she plays is more like [Justine] Henin. She’s got the slice and is really great down the line on both sides. Henin attacked the down-the-line return. Moved well, but Mirra has a bigger serve and a bigger game. And those drop shots. The slice did some damage with Sabalenka. The guys have been using the slice pretty well the last 10, 15 years but the women have discovered it recently, seeing how it works.

Can Andreeva win in Miami, making it three straight WTA 1000s?

Navratilova: Why not? It’s amazing, it’s a big ask, but … physically, she’s fit, obviously. But all those matches in a row? We’ll see. It’s all new to her. After that, she can take a break before going to Europe and getting on the clay. It’s doable. I didn’t think she would beat Sabalenka. I thought it was possible but not likely. Yet, here she is. She found a way.

Final thoughts

How will Indian Wells standouts build on their momentum?

Navratilova: Miami will be a fresh test, faster courts, different condition and a quick turnaround. For Sabalenka, this presents another quick turnaround after a tough loss, much like her challenge following the Australian Open. How she and others respond -- physically, emotionally, and tactically -- will be a key storyline to watch. Expect Swiatek and Gauff to be in the mix as they adjust to the change in pace. This month is a grind for all the players. Two back-to-back WTA 1000s, different parts of the country. There’s a reason not many players can win Indian Wells and then travel here and win another title. Ultimately, it will come down to who is feeling the freshest and most comfortable on these court.