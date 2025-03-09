The draw has been revealed for the Miami Open presented by Itaú, the second and final leg of the Sunshine Double and the fourth WTA 1000 event of the year.

Miami 2025: Dates, draws, prize money and everything you need to know

The Hologic WTA Tour's best will head to Southeast Florida for the outdoor hard-court event in Hard Rock Stadium, home of the NFL's Miami Dolphins, with one of the calendar's most prestigious and lucrative titles on the line.

Main-draw play will kick off Tuesday, March 18. The Top 32 seeds all receive first-round byes, and those seeded players will start their campaigns in the second round on Thursday and Friday.

Here is a breakdown of the draw highlights:

First quarter

Top seeds: [1] Aryna Sabalenka, [7] Elena Rybakina, [9] Zheng Qinwen, [14] Danielle Collins

Notable first rounds: Sorana Cirstea vs. Elisabetta Cocciaretto, Varvara Gracheva vs. Alycia Parks

World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka will aim for her first Miami Open title after a strong runner-up showing at Indian Wells. After her first-round bye, she will face either Viktoriya Tomova or Caty McNally in the second round.

At the other side of this quarter is No. 7 seed Elena Rybakina, who has reached the last two Miami finals (including almost pulling off the Sunshine Double in 2023) but finished runner-up both times.

If seeds hold, an all-Top 10 showdown could take place in the Round of 16, with Rybakina facing No. 9 seed and reigning Olympic gold medalist Zheng Qinwen.

This quarter also features defending champion Danielle Collins, who kicked off a 15-match winning streak last year by winning her first WTA 1000 title here. No. 14 seed Collins will face resurgent Sorana Cirstea or Elisabetta Cocciaretto in the second round.

Second quarter

Top seeds: [3] Coco Gauff, [6] Jasmine Paolini, [12] Daria Kasatkina, [16] Beatriz Haddad Maia

Notable first rounds: Petra Kvitova vs. Sofia Kenin, Naomi Osaka vs. qualifier

No. 3 seed Coco Gauff is guaranteed to face a Grand Slam champion in the second round, either 2020 Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin or two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova.

Gauff is 2-2 vs. Kenin, with Gauff's first-round loss to Kenin at 2023 Wimbledon famously spurring Gauff on to her breakthrough 2023 summer, culminating in the US Open title. Gauff also avenged that loss to Kenin in the first round of this year's Australian Open.

Kvitova, meanwhile, will be playing her third event since her return from maternity leave. Kvitova, who beat Rybakina for the Miami title in 2023, is seeking her first win of her comeback after opening losses in Austin and Indian Wells.

Naomi Osaka, the 2022 Miami runner-up, meets a qualifier in her opener, and would face No. 24 seed Liudmila Samsonova in the second round if she wins.

Third quarter

Top seeds: [4] Jessica Pegula, [8] Emma Navarro, [11] Mirra Andreeva, [13] Diana Shnaider, [17] Amanda Anisimova

Notable first rounds: Sayaka Ishii vs. Emma Raducanu, McCartney Kessler vs. Marie Bouzkova

There are four American women in the Top 10 of the PIF WTA Singles Rankings, and two of them, Jessica Pegula and Emma Navarro, lead this quarter.

But all eyes will be on 17-year-old Mirra Andreeva, who has won the last two WTA 1000 titles (Dubai and Indian Wells) and now aims for a third straight -- and the Sunshine Double. She would be the youngest player to ever double up by winning Indian Wells and Miami in the same year.

The two WTA 1000 champions from the Middle East Swing, Andreeva and Amanda Anisimova (Doha), possibly could face off in a third-round blockbuster if they each win their first match.

Former US Open champion Emma Raducanu also resides in this section, and she will face teenage wild card Sayaka Ishii of Japan in the first round. The winner of that match gets Navarro in the second round.

Fourth quarter

Top seeds: [2] Iga Swiatek, [5] Madison Keys, [10] Paula Badosa, [15] Karolina Muchova, [20] Clara Tauson

Notable first rounds: Anhelina Kalinina vs. Victoria Azarenka, Dayana Yastremska vs. Belinda Bencic

Another loaded quarter features two Top 5 seeds, Iga Swiatek and Madison Keys, the losing semifinalists at last week's BNP Paribas Open.

Swiatek, who completed the Sunshine Double here with a title in 2022, could face former Top 5 player Caroline Garcia in the second round for the second straight event. Swiatek beat Garcia 6-2, 6-0 in the second round of Indian Wells.

The only other active woman to complete the Sunshine Double, Victoria Azarenka (2016), is also in this quarter. Three-time Miami champion Azarenka will face Anhelina Kalinina in the first round and could meet No. 15 seed Karolina Muchova in the second round.

Another returning mom, Belinda Bencic, will try to extend her successful comeback when she faces Dayana Yastremska in the first round. The winner of that match will meet another player who has exhibited excellence in a return from maternity leave: No. 22 seed Elina Svitolina.