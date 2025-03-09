Mirra Andreeva credited a speech from basketball great LeBron James with sparking her comeback victory over World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka in the final of the BNP Paribas Open over the weekend -- and the King has taken notice.

Speaking to Tennis Channel after a 2-6, 6-3, 6-4 comeback against Sabalenka -- her second win in six meetings against the three-time Grand Slam champion -- Andreeva said she thought about an old interview from the four-time NBA MVP when she was behind.

"He was saying that even if you don't play your 100%, or even if you don't feel like you're there 100% physically, I'm going to choose to be 100% mentally," Andreeva said.

"He said that that's what makes us champions, so I kind of tried to do the same. It didn't really work in the beginning, but with some time, in the end, I managed to overcome that, really tried to go for my shots, and act like one of the legends."

On Monday, James reposted the clip of the interview to his Instagram story, and sent a special message to the 17-year-old.

"Mirra, CONGRATULATIONS!!!!" James wrote. "Happy to have helped but honestly YOU did THAT!! All your hard work, drive and dedication towards your craft! KEEP GOING!" James wrote, signing off with the hashtag #striveforgreatness.

But the four-time NBA champion isn't the only famous face inspiring Andreeva these days. In her victory speeches after winning her first two WTA 1000 titles, she has finished by thanking herself -- a soundbite made famous by the rapper Snoop Dogg when he received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

"I would again like to thank myself for fighting until the end and for always believing in me and for never quitting," Andreeva said in her victory speech.

"I tried to run like a rabbit today," she continued, praising Sabalenka's attacking tennis. "It was really hard to just keep up, so I just tried my best and that's why I would thank myself because I think I played a little part [in the win], also."