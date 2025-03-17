Ashlyn Krueger delivered the biggest upset of the Miami Open so far, notching the first Top 10 win of her career with a 6-4, 2-6, 6-4 defeat of No. 7 seed Elena Rybakina in 1 hour and 50 minutes.

The World No. 40, who had not previously won a set in six previous meetings with Top 10 opponents, withstood a remarkable 22-point winning streak on serve by Rybakina. From 5-3, 30-15 in the first set to 1-0 in the third, the two-time Miami finalist did not concede a point behind her delivery, including all 16 points in the second set.

But Krueger has a delivery of her own to match. Indeed, the similarities between the two players have been long noted by fans, who have dubbed the 20-year-old American "Baby Rybakina." Both are tall, blonde -- Krueger stands at 6'1" compared to Rybakina's 6'0" -- and base their games around clean, devastating power hitting. And, of course, those serves.

It was unsurprising that their first career meeting came down to that stroke -- and despite Rybakina's streak, Krueger's first delivery proved more effective. She won 81% of her first-serve points compared to Rybakina's 67%.

More to come...