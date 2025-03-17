On Thursday, Aryna Sabalenka took it to Bulgaria’s Viktoriya Tomova in a 6-3, 6-0 match that lasted only 58 minutes. Sabalenka, seeing the ball exceptionally well on the Hard Rock Stadium court, won six of Tomova’s seven service games.

On Saturday, Sabalenka plays qualifier Elena-Gabriela Ruse in a third-round match. Ruse was a 6-4, 6-4 winner over Magdalena Frech. It will be their first meeting.

It’s been an impressive season for Sabalenka, though not without its frustrations. She’s a robust 18-4 -- only Mirra Andreeva has more victories -- and has increased her lead over No. 2-ranked Iga Swiatek to more than 2,200 points. There was a title to begin the year, in Brisbane, but in the two tournaments considered most prestigious -- she lost in the final. It was Madison Keys prevailing at the Australian Open and, a few weeks ago, to 17-year-old Andreeva at Indian Wells.

“I cannot complain about my season,” Sabalenka told reporters. “Of course, I lost two biggest finals. But it’s only a lesson, not that big of a loss, to be honest. I feel like my tennis is getting better every day.

“Of course Miami, there is only one thing everyone wants here is to win the title. I really hope I can play same way I played at Indian Wells and improve in the finals. Get better little bit those last stages of the tournament, maybe less stressed and more focused on myself. Let’s just take it step by step.”

The good news? Miami is home for Sabalenka. She loves the vibe here, and the fact is, she’s not working out of a suitcase. Sabalenka has collected seven WTA 1000 titles but none have come in Miami. Her best efforts in five appearances came in 2021 and 2023 when she reached the quarterfinals.

Sabalenka’s swashbuckling style has served her well. She’s working on her 30th consecutive week at No. 1. Just don’t ask her to watch videos of her matches on YouTube.

“I love myself, but not that much,” she said, bursting into laughter. “No, I cannot watch myself, honestly. When I see myself like, grunting, yelling, screaming, throwing the racquets, I’m like, `Oh, my God, that’s really me.’ ”

Indeed it is -- and will continue to be for the foreseeable future.