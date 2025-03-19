MIAMI -- Emma Raducanu will forever be associated with the 2021 US Open, where she crashed through all kinds of barriers and became the first qualifier to win a Grand Slam title. As a teenager.

But that was a distant three and one-half years ago and -- after a disarming series of injuries -- the 22-year-old is keen to create some new history. This 2025 Miami Open seems like a terrific place to start.

Miami: Draws | Scores | Order of play

On Monday, the hope of Great Britain continued her surprising run through the draw, defeating No. 17 seed Amanda Anisimova 6-1, 6-3 to advance to the first WTA 1000 quarterfinal of her career. She’ll face the winner of the later match between No. 4 Jessica Pegula and No. 23 Marta Kostyuk.

In her past two matches, which includes a second-set retirement by McCartney Kessler, Raducanu has won a searing 24 of 29 games.

In Monday's Round of 16 match, Raducanu was far more efficient than her opponent, stroking an equal number of winners and unforced errors (eight of each). Anisimova's numbers were 12 winners, and 37 unforced errors. The match lasted only 69 minutes.

If you’re looking for some context, consider this: Raducanu has now won four consecutive WTA Tour main-draw matches for only the second time in her career. The first? That blazing US Open performance when she won seven straight (10 straight if you include qualifying).

Anisimova, meanwhile, is in the midst of her own renaissance. The 23-year-old American finished 2024 ranked at No. 36, but a title at the Doha WTA 1000 event changed her trajectory. She had fashioned a record of 11-4 this year and reached a career-high ranking of No. 17.

So, with stirring wins over Anisimova and No. 8 seed Emma Navarro, Raducanu has defeated two Top 20 players at the same event for the second time in her career -- yes, the first time was in New York, when she took out Belinda Bencic and Maria Sakkari en route to her US Open crown.

More to come...