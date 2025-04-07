With no tour-level or WTA 125 events on the Hologic WTA Tour calendar last week, this week's edition of the PIF WTA Rankings is a relatively quiet one with no movement inside the Top 50.

A number of strong performances at ITF level could presage several future breakthroughs. The two biggest tournaments last week were won by Anastasia Zakharova (the Zaragoza ITF W100) and Solana Sierra (the Bellinzona ITF W75).

Sierra's Swiss success extends the Argentinian's winning streak to 10 matches and counting. She had won her first WTA 125 title at Antalya 3 the previous week, and her overall 2025 record so far is 21-5. The 20-year-old moves up another 10 places from No. 119 to a new career high of No. 109.

Zakharova's trophy in Spain was her third at ITF W100 level, all within the past 10 months, and first on clay. The 23-year-old jumps 20 places from No. 127 to No. 107, just one spot beneath the career high of No. 106 which she set in November.

Teenagers Quevedo, Ekstrand make moves

Spanish wild card Kaitlin Quevedo made a surprise run to the final on home soil in Zaragoza, notching her first Top 100 win over No. 2 seed Olivia Gadecki in the semifinals. The 19-year-old had compiled a 49-20 record in 2024, cutting her year-end ranking from No. 726 to No. 317. Her biggest final to date sees her soar 66 places from No. 332 to a new career high of No. 266 this week.

Two weeks ago, another teenage wild card thrived on home soil. American 17-year-old Monika Ekstrand captured her first pro title at the Jackson ITF W35, and climbs 445 places from No. 1,176 to No. 731.

Other notable rankings movements

Alina Charaeva, +23 to No. 265: Charaeva, the 2019 Roland Garros junior finalist, scored her second career Top 100 win by upsetting top seed Mayar Sherif to make the Zaragoza quarterfinals. The 22-year-old saved one match point to triumph in over three-and-a-half hours.

Julia Grabher, +46 to No. 294: Former No. 54 Grabher is on the comeback trail from wrist surgery and captured the Santa Margherita di Pula ITF W35 title two weeks ago. The Austrian returns to the Top 300 for the first time since May.

Silvia Ambrosio, +64 to No. 351: The 28-year-old Italian came through qualifying and made it all the way to the Bellinzona final, her first at ITF W75 level. Ambrosio set her career high of No. 242 in November 2023.

Tyra Caterina Grant, +44 to No. 357: Fresh off making her WTA debut in Miami, the 17-year-old made the Bellinzona semifinals as a wild card, upsetting top seed Maria Lourdes Carle en route.

Rositsa Dencheva, +38 to No. 433: The 18-year-old Bulgarian, a former junior No. 11, put together a 10-match winning streak with back-to-back Heraklion ITF W15 titles. Dencheva rises to a new career high.