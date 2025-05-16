Shot of the Month: Kostyuk’s match-ending underarm ace in Miami

Marta Kostyuk closed out her third-round win at the Miami Open with a parting shot that took the right mix of touch, nerve and timing.

Speaking of timing, did we mention it was on match point?

Up 6-2, 5-1 on Anna Blinkova, the World No.29 Kostyuk spotted her opponent lingering well behind the baseline and slipped in an underarm serve. Blinkova didn’t move, and the ball floated in untouched.

Kostyuk dominated behind her serve in the second set and was rarely challenged throughout the match.

It was a fitting mic-drop moment on one of her cleanest performances of the season.

Kostyuk eventually fell to Jessica Pegula in her next match.