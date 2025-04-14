LONDON, UK, LOS ANGELES and NEW YORK, USA - Global sports, music and entertainment company Wasserman has been appointed as the sales agency of record for WTA Ventures, the commercial arm of the WTA, to help supercharge its continued growth. Wasserman’s remit will cover all partnership tiers, with specific attention dedicated to securing a new Premier Partner for the WTA.

The appointment of Wasserman comes at a time of strong momentum for the WTA, fresh off the recent launch of a bold new brand identity to elevate its impact as a leader in sports and entertainment. The new brand, along with the introduction of the new Premier Partner sponsorship package, forms part of WTA Ventures’ strategy to drive the growth of professional women’s tennis, building on the new record set for the WTA’s commercial revenue through the 25% increase achieved in 2024.

As the powerhouse of women’s professional sports, the WTA is the stage for many of the world’s most celebrated athletes to perform in competition across six continents. With a cumulative global audience of more than one billion and social followers up 25% last year, the WTA remains the most watched women’s sport in the world with a level of fandom that accentuates its status as an exceptional platform for brands. As well as championing its incredible athletes, the WTA uses its platform to deliver positive impact beyond sport, inspiring the next generation and supporting communities worldwide with advocacy and action for women’s health and empowerment.

Wasserman’s dedicated Rights Sales division will lead the partnership for the WTA. A trusted partner to the world’s most iconic teams, leagues, venues and governing bodies, Wasserman continuously drives high value commercial deals for partners and recent wins within Formula 1, International Rugby and Cricket have established the Rights team as leaders within the industry. A snapshot of current Wasserman partners includes the Los Angeles Lakers, New York Road Runners, British & Irish Lions, Netflix, Men In Blazers, South Africa Rugby, and the England & Wales Cricket Board, among several others.

Wasserman Rights Sales will work collaboratively with Wasserman’s women’s impact and advisory practice, The Collective, to identify prospective partners and bring these opportunities to market. The Collective is a partner of Athletes Unlimited and the Netball Super League. The practice has also provided consultancy work for a variety of Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA) and National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) clubs, alongside other global rights holders including the Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA).

Marina Storti, CEO of WTA Ventures, said: “The WTA is the stage where women’s tennis shines and, with the energy of our new brand identity, we are driven by an ambition to elevate our impact across the world. Leaning on Wasserman’s expertise, we want to identify and align with partners who share our vision to rally the world around this wonderful game, celebrate our incredible athletes and push the boundaries of what is possible through the power of sport.”

Chris Foy, Wasserman Executive Vice President and Managing Director, Rights Sales, North America, said: “It’s a privilege to partner with the WTA, representing the commercial rights of one of the world leaders in sports and entertainment. Entering a bold new era, the WTA has built an incredible platform for partners, and we’re excited to take the opportunity to a global market.”

The Hologic WTA Tour, which offered record-breaking prize money of $221m in 2024, is a truly global property spanning six continents. The season culminates with the WTA Finals in November, honoring the season’s top singles players and doubles teams.