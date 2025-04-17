Aryna Sabalenka's long wait is over -- she has finally played, and won, a match at the 2025 edition of the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix.

After making it into the quarterfinals without striking a ball, World No. 1 Sabalenka bested her former doubles partner Elise Mertens 6-4, 6-1 in their quarterfinal encounter on Saturday night in Stuttgart.

Patience is a virtue: After her first-round bye, Sabalenka did not have to play in the second round because her opponent, Anastasia Potapova, withdrew from their match due to injury. Thus, Saturday evening's quarterfinal was her first match of the week.

And World No. 29 Mertens definitely tested Sabalenka's form in the first set. The Belgian moved ahead by a break at 4-3, and she was also a point away from leading 5-4 and serving for the one-set advantage.

But Sabalenka was able to get through that game and take the 5-4 lead for herself. From then on, the top seed was basically unstoppable, starting with a service break to capture the first set.

All told, Sabalenka broke Mertens in three of the Belgian's final four service games, while the World No. 1 also peaked behind her own delivery.

Sabalenka won her last two service games at love, sweeping to victory over a player she has made Grand Slam history with. Sabalenka and Mertens teamed up to win doubles titles at the 2019 US Open and 2021 Australian Open.

Next up: Saturday's nightcap quarterfinal between No. 4 seed Coco Gauff and No. 5 seed Jasmine Paolini will determine Sabalenka's semifinal opponent. Sabalenka is 4-2 against Paolini, but 4-5 vs. Gauff.

Sabalenka will be trying to make her fourth Stuttgart final in a five-year span. She finished as runner-up in 2021, 2022 and 2023 -- but has yet to win the title.

