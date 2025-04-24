All 16 players who started Monday still had a shot at the Madrid Open title as Round of 16 play got underway. With four of the top five seeds and six unseeded players among the final 16, it’s shaping up to be one of the biggest days of the season. Here’s how the matches are playing out -- and we’ll keep you posted as results come in.

No. 4 Coco Gauff def. Belinda Bencic 6-4, 6-2

Gauff has now reached the quarterfinals at every current WTA 1000 event except her home tournament in Miami.

Watch: Gauff reaches first career Madrid quarterfinal

No. 7 Mirra Andreeva def. Yuliia Starodubtseva

With Monday's victory, the Madrid Open became the first tournament where Mirra Andreeva has recorded 10 career wins at a single WTA event.

No. 2 Iga Swiatek vs. No. 13 Diana Shnaider (1 p.m., 6 a.m. ET)

Head-to-head: 0-0.

No. 5 Madison Keys vs. No. 19 Donna Vekic (1:30 p.m., 6:30 a.m. ET)

Head-to-head: 3-1, Keys, who won the most recent match (in three sets) last month in the Round of 16 at Indian Wells.

No. 24 Marta Kostyuk vs. Anastasia Potapova (3 p.m., 9 a.m. ET)

Head-to-head: 2-1, Potapova, though they have never played on clay.

No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka vs. Peyton Stearns (4 p.m., 10 a.m. ET)

Head-to-head: 1-0, Sabalenka, but it was 6-7(2), 6-2, 7-6 (6) in last year’s second round at Indian Wells.

No. 21 Ekaterina Alexandrova vs. Moyuka Uchijima (7 p.m., 1 p.m. ET)

Head-to-head: 0-0.

No. 17 Elina Svitolina vs. Maria Sakkari (9 p.m., 3 p.m. ET)

Head-to-head: 2-2, but they haven’t played in nearly four years.