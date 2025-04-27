The WTA delivered a record performance on social media in the first quarter of 2025. Total engagement has doubled year-on-year with 263m video views across all platforms in March alone.

Driven by the launch of the new WTA brand, The Sunshine Double of the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells and Miami Open presented by Itaú, plus strong news stories on and off the court, the total number of followers to official WTA channels grew to 6.9m at the end of March, an increase of 25% YoY.

Highlights include:

Total video views up 163% YoY in Q1 across all social platforms.

YouTube iup +58% YoY, driven by an increased volume and wider variety of content published. Outstanding finals at Indian Wells and Miami generated over 700k and 500k views respectively.

Record month on TikTok driven by an increase in clips covering off-court content.

Facebook video views up 561% YoY in Q1. Key stories included Mirra Andreeva’s consecutive WTA 1000 wins and the success of Alex Eala in Miami.

Instagram video views up 148% YoY in Q1, with engaging, shareable content generated by events including the WTA Brand launch event in LA hosted by World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka, the WTA Miami Clubhouse dinner hosted by Ajla Tomljanovic and Donna Vekic, plus a fashion panel with Marta Kostyuk and Wellness Cafe. This contributed to a 105% increase in engagements on Instagram YoY in Q1.

