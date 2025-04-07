The main-draw entry list for the Internazionali BNL d'Italia was released this week, setting the stage for another incredible WTA 1000 clay-court event this spring.

All of the Top 71 players in April 7th's PIF WTA Rankings are entered in the main draw of the prestigious event, which is celebrating its 82nd edition this year. Main-draw play in Rome begins on Tuesday, May 6.

World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka and No. 2 Iga Swiatek head up the entries and will aim to line up a rematch of last year's final. Swiatek defeated Sabalenka in straight sets to capture the 2024 Rome title.

Rounding out the Top 5 entries are an American trio: Jessica Pegula (who is back at a career-high No. 3 after winning the Charleston title), Coco Gauff, and Madison Keys.

And at World No. 6, top-ranked Italian Jasmine Paolini will thrill her compatriot fans as she attempts to grab her first home-soil singles title.

Swiatek is a three-time Rome champion (2021, 2022 and 2024), and she is joined on the entry list by two additional former champions: two-time titlist Elina Svitolina (2017 and 2018) and 2023 winner Elena Rybakina.

Keys made the Rome final back in 2016, finishing runner-up to Serena Williams. Other former Rome runners-up entered in the main draw include Victoria Azarenka (2013), Ons Jabeur (2022) and Anhelina Kalinina (2023).

Four players have used special rankings to enter the main draw, including two Grand Slam champions: Petra Kvitova (who returned from maternity leave last month) and Bianca Andreescu. Sorana Cirstea and Anastasija Sevastova are also in the main draw via special ranking.

Mexico's Renata Zarazua is currently the last direct entry at World No. 71. The first two alternates into the main draw are No. 72 Caroline Dolehide of the United States and Filipina teen Alexandra Eala, ranked No. 73. Eala just hit new milestones for the Philippines after making the Miami semifinals and cracking the Top 100.