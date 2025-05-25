Rybakina leads Slam champions into Roland Garros second round

Seven Grand Slam singles champions are in action on Monday at Roland Garros, and Elena Rybakina was the first of that septet to pick up an opening-round win.

No. 12 seed Rybakina of Kazakhstan fought her way to a 6-1, 4-6, 6-4 victory over Argentine qualifier Julia Riera, a former Top 100 player currently ranked No. 202.

Rybakina took 1 hour and 45 minutes to hold off Riera and reach the second round in Paris for the sixth straight year. Rybakina's best Roland Garros showings are quarterfinal runs in 2021 and last year.

Former World No. 3 Rybakina had to grind through a topsy-turvy third set which featured five breaks of serve, but the 2022 Wimbledon champion ultimately captured the final three games of the match to prevail.

Champions Reel: How Elena Rybakina won Strasbourg 2025

Rybakina had seven aces on the day, continuing to serve big of late. She had 16 aces in Saturday's Internationaux de Strasbourg final, where she snapped a yearlong title drought to hoist the trophy.

Rybakina has now won six matches in a row. The Kazakh will try to keep her winning streak going when she takes on 17-year-old American wild card Iva Jovic in the second round for the second straight Slam.

No. 129 Jovic is a quickly rising teen and grinded past Mexico's Renata Zarazua in the first round on Sunday. However, Rybakina easily defeated Jovic 6-0, 6-3 at this year's Australian Open.

