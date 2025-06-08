Paris review: Gauff, Boisson shine in the City of Light

At the 2025 French Open, Coco Gauff won her second Grand Slam title, and Lois Boisson won the hearts of her compatriots. Take a look back at some of the top stories and stats from 15 days at Roland Garros.

Coco Gauff entered the French Open back at her career-high ranking of No. 2 and on the wings of a strong clay-court season. She reached the finals at both WTA 1000 clay-court events in Madrid and Rome, the youngest player to ever do that.

But the 21-year-old American had lost both of those finals. In fact, she had not won a title all year, with her last champion's hardware coming at last year's season-ending WTA Finals Riyadh. Before Paris, she was No. 5 in this year's Race to defend her Finals crown.

What did Gauff do? Buckled down and battled like she always does. With her second come-from-behind upset of Aryna Sabalenka in a Grand Slam final, Gauff won the 2025 Roland Garros title for her second Grand Slam singles crown.

"The expectations that matter are the ones I put on myself," Gauff told wtatennis.com after her victory. "Every day I’m just trying to be the best version of myself. I think once I put that as my goal, my perspective on tennis and success changed."

With the year's second Grand Slam behind us, let's look back on a few of the highlights from a scintillating fortnight in the City of Light:

By the numbers: Coco's stats corner

Gauff has been breaking age records since she started playing international junior events, and she set more this spring:

She is the youngest American woman to win the Roland Garros singles title since Serena Williams's first French Open title in 2002 (and the first American woman to win it since Serena Williams' third French Open title in 2015)

She is the youngest woman to defeat a World No. 1 at the French Open since Garbiñe Muguruza defeated Serena Williams in the 2014 second round

She becomes the youngest woman to win Grand Slam singles titles on multiple surfaces (2023 US Open on hard court, 2025 Roland Garros on clay) since Maria Sharapova in 2006 (2004 Wimbledon on grass, 2006 US Open on hard court)

3 - Coco Gauff is the third player competing for the United States of America to secure the Women's Singles title at Roland Garros since 1990 after Jennifer Capriati and Serena Williams. Triumph. #rolandgarros | @rolandgarros @WTA pic.twitter.com/A2U726e2XA — OptaAce (@OptaAce) June 7, 2025

And there are so many more superlatives surrounding this tournament and, specifically, this final:

This was the first Grand Slam women's singles final between the World No. 1 and World No. 2 since the 2018 Australian Open (No. 2 Caroline Wozniacki d. No. 1 Simona Halep)

This was the first Roland Garros women's singles final between the World No. 1 and World No. 2 since 2013 (No. 1 Serena Williams d. No. 2 Maria Sharapova)

This was the first time both the women's and men's singles finals at a Grand Slam event featured their respective tour's Top 2 players since the 2013 US Open

Gauff is the first woman to win the Roland Garros singles final from one set down since Simona Halep in 2018

And Gauff became the first woman to defeat a World No. 1 in a Grand Slam singles final from one set down since Venus Williams outlasted Lindsay Davenport at 2005 Wimbledon. She was also the first to do that at Roland Garros since 1999, when Steffi Graf overcame Martina Hingis

Social Buzz, Paris edition

Former President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama led the applause for Coco Gauff on social media after her victory. They weren't the only luminaries to take to social media to cheer on the victor.

Meanwhile, legendary filmmaker Spike Lee exchanged his regular front-row seats at Madison Square Garden for a similar spot during the women's final:

Andy Cheung/Getty Images

In her post-championship whirlwind, Gauff still found time for a heartfelt post on her socials:

As did Jasmine Paolini, who joined the Grand Slam champions' club after she and Sara Errani won the doubles title:

Honor Roll: Boisson's fairytale

Yes, Coco Gauff won the title. And yes, Aryna Sabalenka reached another Grand Slam final as she maintains her big lead at World No. 1. But before the final, much of the second week of Roland Garros belonged to one of the biggest Cinderella stories of the Open Era, France's Lois Boisson.

Boisson was rising up the ranks after winning a WTA 125 title in Saint-Malo last spring, but she missed out on a Roland Garros wild card after suffering an ACL injury right before the event. She did the hefty rehab, got back on tour, got her wild card this year -- and that's when the real fun began.

Ranked No. 361, Boisson played Top 25 players for the first time in her career this fortnight. Wouldn't you know, she beat three of them: No. 25 Elise Mertens, No. 3 Jessica Pegula and No. 6 Mirra Andreeva.

The 22-year-old made it all the way to the semifinals of her first Grand Slam main draw -- the first woman to do that since future No. 1 Jennifer Capriati at 1990 Roland Garros. Only eventual champion Gauff was able to stop her.

Boisson became the first Frenchwoman to make the Roland Garros semis since Marion Bartoli in 2011, and the first wild card to go this deep at the French Open in the Open Era (since 1968). Suddenly, on Monday, she will be inside the Top 70, and the new French No. 1.

"I didn't think that I would hear 'La Marseillaise' when I was warming up," Boisson said after her quarterfinal win. "It gave me the chills, I have to say. But it was extraordinary to have the crowd supporting me so much."

Next Up

After the briefest of pauses, the grass-court swing of the Hologic WTA Tour gets underway on Monday. Two events on the grass will take place this coming week.

Ten of the world's Top 20 players will head to the prestigious Queen's Club in London for the WTA 500 HSBC Championships. This will be the first time Queen's Club is part of the WTA calendar since 1973.

Queen's Club: Draws | Scores | Order of play | 411 | Draw reaction

's-Hertogenbosch: Draws | Scores | Order of play

Meanwhile, the 27th edition of the WTA 250 Libema Open will take place on the lawns of 's-Hertogenbosch, Netherlands. Liudmila Samsonova leads the field as the defending champion and No. 1 seed.