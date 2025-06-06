hot shot

Rally, rally, drop: Pegula picks her moment to earn May's Shot of the Month

1m read 06 Jun 2025 2h ago
Pegula May SOTM

Jessica Pegula didn’t win the match. But she did win this point -- and gave us the best shot of May in the process.

Midway through the third set of her Strasbourg opener, Pegula found herself locked in a brutal, 20-plus-shot rally with Anna Kalinskaya. There were overheads. There were overhead returns. There was side-to-side scrambling that looked like it would never end.

Until Pegula decided it should.

With a disguised drop shot that barely cleared the net, she finally stopped the madness -- catching Kalinskaya flat-footed, ending the point with a clean winner. It was a moment of cool, calculated execution in a match that was otherwise decided by attrition.

Kalinskaya ended up winning in three sets, but Pegula’s quick thinking and soft touch in that rally earn her our Shot of the Month for May.

WTA Staff

More To Explore

View All View All News
previews
Aryna Sabalenka

Who has the edge in the French Open final? Breaking down Sabalenka vs. Gauff

4m read
2h ago
Tournament News

Sabalenka vs. Gauff: Everything you need to know about the French Open final

6m read
33m ago
Sabalenbka-Gauff
Match Reaction

Gauff ends Boisson's dream run to reach second Roland Garros final

2m read
3h ago
Coco Gauff, 2025 RG SFs (Getty)
Match Reaction

World No. 1 Sabalenka dethrones Swiatek to reach first Roland Garros final

4m read
20h ago
Sabalenka - 2025 Roland Garros SF