Rally, rally, drop: Pegula picks her moment to earn May's Shot of the Month

Jessica Pegula didn’t win the match. But she did win this point -- and gave us the best shot of May in the process.

Midway through the third set of her Strasbourg opener, Pegula found herself locked in a brutal, 20-plus-shot rally with Anna Kalinskaya. There were overheads. There were overhead returns. There was side-to-side scrambling that looked like it would never end.

Until Pegula decided it should.

With a disguised drop shot that barely cleared the net, she finally stopped the madness -- catching Kalinskaya flat-footed, ending the point with a clean winner. It was a moment of cool, calculated execution in a match that was otherwise decided by attrition.

Kalinskaya ended up winning in three sets, but Pegula’s quick thinking and soft touch in that rally earn her our Shot of the Month for May.