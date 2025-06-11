Svitolina co-creates clothing collection with Ukrainian brand Bevza

Elina Svitolina collaborates with designer Svitlana Bevza for a Wimbledon-inspired clothing collection. The limited edition line features classic styles reimagined in white, including a sustainable diamond vest. Proceeds from sales will support young tennis players in Ukraine through Svitolina's charity foundation.

Shot-making to style: Elina Svitolina is showcasing her creative side with a new capsule clothing collection with Ukrainian fashion designer Svitlana Bevza.

The limited collection, which released this week, is inspired by one of the most prestigious tournaments in tennis, Wimbledon, where the former World No. 3 has made the semifinals twice. Classic styles -- including the brand's signature hair bow -- have been reimagined in white for the first time, paying homage to Wimbledon's famous dress code. Standout pieces include a hand-assembled diamond vest made from fabric scraps, an example of the brand's sustainability efforts, and a polo-inspired midi dress that's named 'Elina' in Svitolina's honor.

The entire collaboration took a year to produce, according to Elle Ukraine, and Svitolina modeled the pieces at an April photo shoot by Anna Brudna in Paris.

But the collection isn't just about showcasing high-end fashion. Branded with the tagline "Champions Make Changes," it will support a noble cause. Proceeds from sales will be administered by Svitolina's eponymous charity foundation to support the next generation of tennis players in Ukraine.

"I know very well how important it is to have support at the beginning of a sports career," Svitolina said in a statement. "These scholarships are a chance for young athletes to believe in themselves and take the first steps towards great sports. This idea is very close to me, and I am happy to implement it together with the Bevza brand."

"When I first attended Elina's match in 2023, I literally fell in love with her strength, resilience and inner composure," Bevza said. "It was something absolutely hypnotic -- the way she holds herself, the way she moves, the way she doesn't seem to. It was this feeling that I wanted to convey in this collection -- the strength that comes from within."