WTA Come Play returns to London, inspiring the next generation

Ahead of The Championships, the WTA Foundation, Morgan Stanley, the Elena Baltacha Foundation and the Murray Play Foundation hosted 55 local girls for a day of learning, hitting and confidence-building at Roehampton.

The WTA Foundation’s community outreach program, WTA Come Play presented by Morgan Stanley, made its way to the United Kingdom this week, bringing the sport of tennis to the local community. The initiative, launched in 2018, utilizes tennis to positively impact communities by encouraging youth of all ages and abilities, with a focus on girls, to lead healthy and productive lives on and off the court.

With a shared vision for expanding access to the game of tennis, WTA Foundation and Morgan Stanley were proud to join The Elena Baltacha Foundation and the Murray Play Foundation for a special event in London ahead of Wimbledon.

On Friday, June 27, the organizations brought 55-plus girls from local London schools and Ipswich to the National Tennis Center in Roehampton for an immersive tennis clinic embracing a shared vision for developing leadership through tennis and extending access to the sport for all backgrounds and skills.

Led by former Billie Jean King Cup Captain Judy Murray, alongside WTA players Amanda Anisimova, Leylah Fernandez, Tatjana Maria and Heather Watson, the program aims to inspire the next generation of young girls.

Ella Ling

Focused on creating a sustainable impact in the UK, WTA Come Play presented by Morgan Stanley is building on its previous work with two inspiring organizations. Thanks to program resources and generous donations, new initiatives are coming to life this year. The Elena Baltacha Foundation -- established in memory of the former British No. 1 player -- has expanded its mission of making tennis accessible to all children by reaching 18 schools across London.

Of those, three were selected to participate in WTA Come Play. Additionally, the Murray Play Foundation has launched Learn to Lead, a new program in Scotland that empowers primary school girls (ages 10–12) to develop leadership skills by coaching younger girls (ages 5–8). Both foundations reflect the core principles of Judy Murray’s coaching philosophy: making tennis fun and accessible and developing confidence and leadership in young girls.

Ella Ling

With the support of passionate volunteers, creative equipment, and flexible venue adaptations, these programs are thriving. Crucially, the backing of Morgan Stanley and their support through Come Play has helped provide essential coaching support and tools, enabling both foundations to grow their impact through mentorship and community engagement.

“We are delighted to be back for the third London Come Play event with the WTA,” said Caroline Styant, Managing Director, EMEA Head of Human Capital Management at Morgan Stanley.

“As someone who benefited from similar tennis clinics as a junior player, I know the importance of these opportunities and we are pleased to partner with the WTA, The Elena Baltacha Foundation and the Murray Play Foundation to empower the next generation of players right on our doorstep. Over 15 colleagues from Morgan Stanley joined as part of our annual Global Volunteer Month, a key initiative within our Giving Back program.”

Ella Ling

The London event is a continuation of a yearlong program that will see the WTA Come Play presented by Morgan Stanley program brought to communities worldwide to engage people of all ages and abilities and provide access and opportunity through tennis. The first activation of the 2025 program took place in Melbourne.

To learn more about WTA Foundation or make a donation, visit wta.foundation