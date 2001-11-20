caty mcnally

Career Highlights

DOUBLES

Winner (9): 2026 - Charleston (w/Krawczyk)

2024 - Cluj-Napoca (w/Muhammad)

2023 - Merida (w/Parry)

2022 - St. Petersburg (w/Kalinskaya), Ostrava (w/Parks)

2021 - Charleston 250 (w/Baptiste), Parma (w/Gauff)

2019 - Luxembourg, Washington DC (both w/Gauff)

Finalist (4): 2025 - Seoul (w/Joint)

2022 - US Open (w/Townsend), Washington DC (w/Kalinskaya)

2021 - US Open (w/Gauff)





WTA 125 TITLES AND FINALS

SINGLES

Winner (2): 2025 - Newport; 2022 - Midland.

Finalist (1): 2023 - Paris 125.



DOUBLES

Finalist (1): 2020 - Indian Wells 125 (w/Pegula).





Career in Review

Started 2025 ranked No.540 and returned to Top 100 by year end; made Guangzhou QF and won WTA 125 Newport title (d. Maria in F); posted 2r finishes at US Open and Wimbledon (was the only player to take a set off of eventual Wimbledon champion Swiatek)



Returned in 2024 after six months away to win her eighth career doubles title at Cluj-Napoca w/Muhammad. Took further time away to undergo elbow surgery, before making 2r at WTA 125 Midland in November



In 2023, reached career-high singles ranking of No.53; reached SF at Merida in singles (l. Peterson) and claimed the Merida doubles title with partner Parry; reached final of Paris WTA 125 (l. Parry via walkover); ended season after Wimbledon due to injury



Made Top 100 singles debut on November 7, 2022, following title run at WTA 125 tournament at Midland. Also in 2022 reached QF at 's-Hertogenbosch (as qualifier, l. eventual champion Alexandrova) and Ostrava (as qualifier, l. Swiatek)



Additionally in 2022, finished R-Up in doubles at US Open for second year in a row (w/Townsend, l. Krejcikova/Siniakova)



In 2021, reached second WTA singles QF of her career at Guadalajara (l. Bouchard) and 3r at both Charleston 500 and Nottingham



Doubles highlights in 2021 were a R-Up finish at US Open (w/Gauff, l. Stosur/Zhang) and won titles at Charleston 250 (w/Baptiste) and Parma (w/Gauff)



Best results of 2020 came at the Slams, reaching 3r at US Open (l. Mertens) and 2r at Australian Open (l. Zhang)



In 2019, posted first WTA main draw wins of career during SF run at Washington DC, where she also won the doubles title (w/Gauff, d. Sanchez/Stollar in F); with a combined age of 33y 36d, Gauff/McNally became the youngest doubles championship team since 1991 Rome (Capriati/Seles, at 32y 205d)



Also in 2019, won another WTA Tour doubles title at Luxembourg (w/Gauff), and made Grand Slam main draw debut at Wimbledon as qualifier (l. 1r to Watson). In first appearances at WTA Tour-level tournaments, fell 1r at 2019 Indian Wells (as qualifier, l. Pera) and Miami (as WC, l. Gauff)



Highlight of 2018 season was winning maiden ITF Circuit title at $25K Lawrence, KS-USA. Also reached QF on four occasions at this level



Awarded WC w/Glatch into doubles draw at 2017 Cincinnati (l. Barty/Dellacqua in 1r) - first main draw Tour-level match she played



Owns 4 singles titles and 6 doubles titles on ITF Circuit



Made professional debut at ITF/$100K Midland, MI-USA in 2016 (fell in qualifying)



In her juniors career, won two Grand Slam doubles titles (2018 Roland Garros w/Swiatek, and 2018 US Open w/Gauff) and made three additional Grand Slam doubles finals; also was junior singles R-Up at 2018 Roland Garros (l. Gauff in final-set tiebreak)