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Caty
Mcnally

USA
24 yrs
5' 11" (1.81m)
Current Doubles Rank
39
Doubles Titles
1
Won / Lost
15 / 9
Prize Money
$995,310

Stories

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Biography

  • Her mother, Lynn Nabors-McNally developed her game and continues to coach Caty
  • Born, raised and trains in Cincinnati, Ohio
  • Father's name is John McNally Sr. and brother's name is John McNally Jr. (played collegiately at Ohio State University)
  • Has a Shih-Poo named Stella (Instagram: @mclala_the_pupper)
  • Hobbies include expressing her creativity through drawing and other art forms, hiking/adventures with friends, traveling to new countries and cities, Netflix, TikTok

Plays

Right-Handed

Career High

50

Height

5' 11" (1.81m)

Birthday

Nov 20, 2001 November 20, 2001

Birthplace

Cincinnati, OH, USA

Career Highlights

DOUBLES
Winner (9): 2026 - Charleston (w/Krawczyk)
2024 - Cluj-Napoca (w/Muhammad)
2023 - Merida (w/Parry)
2022 - St. Petersburg (w/Kalinskaya), Ostrava (w/Parks)
2021 - Charleston 250 (w/Baptiste), Parma (w/Gauff)
2019 - Luxembourg, Washington DC (both w/Gauff)
Finalist (4): 2025 - Seoul (w/Joint)
2022 - US Open (w/Townsend), Washington DC (w/Kalinskaya)
2021 - US Open (w/Gauff)


WTA 125 TITLES AND FINALS
SINGLES
Winner (2): 2025 - Newport; 2022 - Midland.
Finalist (1): 2023 - Paris 125.

DOUBLES
Finalist (1): 2020 - Indian Wells 125 (w/Pegula).

Career in Review

Started 2025 ranked No.540 and returned to Top 100 by year end; made Guangzhou QF and won WTA 125 Newport title (d. Maria in F); posted 2r finishes at US Open and Wimbledon (was the only player to take a set off of eventual Wimbledon champion Swiatek)

Returned in 2024 after six months away to win her eighth career doubles title at Cluj-Napoca w/Muhammad. Took further time away to undergo elbow surgery, before making 2r at WTA 125 Midland in November

In 2023, reached career-high singles ranking of No.53; reached SF at Merida in singles (l. Peterson) and claimed the Merida doubles title with partner Parry; reached final of Paris WTA 125 (l. Parry via walkover); ended season after Wimbledon due to injury

Made Top 100 singles debut on November 7, 2022, following title run at WTA 125 tournament at Midland. Also in 2022 reached QF at 's-Hertogenbosch (as qualifier, l. eventual champion Alexandrova) and Ostrava (as qualifier, l. Swiatek)

Additionally in 2022, finished R-Up in doubles at US Open for second year in a row (w/Townsend, l. Krejcikova/Siniakova)

In 2021, reached second WTA singles QF of her career at Guadalajara (l. Bouchard) and 3r at both Charleston 500 and Nottingham

Doubles highlights in 2021 were a R-Up finish at US Open (w/Gauff, l. Stosur/Zhang) and won titles at Charleston 250 (w/Baptiste) and Parma (w/Gauff)

Best results of 2020 came at the Slams, reaching 3r at US Open (l. Mertens) and 2r at Australian Open (l. Zhang)

In 2019, posted first WTA main draw wins of career during SF run at Washington DC, where she also won the doubles title (w/Gauff, d. Sanchez/Stollar in F); with a combined age of 33y 36d, Gauff/McNally became the youngest doubles championship team since 1991 Rome (Capriati/Seles, at 32y 205d)

Also in 2019, won another WTA Tour doubles title at Luxembourg (w/Gauff), and made Grand Slam main draw debut at Wimbledon as qualifier (l. 1r to Watson). In first appearances at WTA Tour-level tournaments, fell 1r at 2019 Indian Wells (as qualifier, l. Pera) and Miami (as WC, l. Gauff)

Highlight of 2018 season was winning maiden ITF Circuit title at $25K Lawrence, KS-USA. Also reached QF on four occasions at this level

Awarded WC w/Glatch into doubles draw at 2017 Cincinnati (l. Barty/Dellacqua in 1r) - first main draw Tour-level match she played

Owns 4 singles titles and 6 doubles titles on ITF Circuit

Made professional debut at ITF/$100K Midland, MI-USA in 2016 (fell in qualifying)

In her juniors career, won two Grand Slam doubles titles (2018 Roland Garros w/Swiatek, and 2018 US Open w/Gauff) and made three additional Grand Slam doubles finals; also was junior singles R-Up at 2018 Roland Garros (l. Gauff in final-set tiebreak)

Latest Matches

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Player updates

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highlights
Anna_Kalinskaya_-_National_Bank_Open_2026_-_Day_5-DSC_2346

Kalinskaya downs Cincinnati native McNally in second round

04:27
4h ago
Tournament News

Top quotes from Cincinnati media day: 'I love having the target on my back'

3m read
11h ago
Aryna_Sabalenka National_Bank Open 2026, Day 1
highlights

McNally beats Kessler to advance to Cincinnati second round

1d ago
Caty McNally, Toronto 2026
04:59
Player Feature

Caty McNally talks 2026 season, new coach & 'incredible' Toronto atmosphere vs. Eala

5m read
6d ago
Catherine McNally, National_Bank_Open, Day 6
Match Reaction

Eala holds off McNally in Toronto to extend winning streak to seven

2m read
1w ago
Alexandra Eala, Toronto 2026
highlights

Eala rolls on in Toronto with seventh consecutive win

1w ago
Alexandra Eala, Toronto 2026
05:48
highlights

"McCoco" stays alive after McNally, Gauff save match point to advance in Toronto

1w ago
Caty McNally, Toronto 2026
04:30