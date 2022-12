caty mcnally

Personal

Her mother, Lynn Nabors-McNally developed her game and continues to coach Caty. Kevin O'Neill is her coach as well

Born, raised and trains in Cincinnati, Ohio

Father's name is John McNally Sr. and brother's name is John McNally Jr. (plays collegiately at Ohio State University)

Nickname is "Caty"

Has a Shih-Poo named Stella (Instagram: @mclala_the_pupper)

Hobbies include expressing her creativity through drawing and other art forms, hiking/adventures with friends, traveling to new countries and cities, Netflix, TikTok

Career Highlights

DOUBLES

Winner (6): 2022 - St. Petersburg (w/Kalinskaya), Ostrava (w/Parks); 2021 - Charleston [250] (w/Baptiste), Parma (w/Gauff); 2019 - Luxembourg, Washington DC (both w/Gauff).

Finalist (3): 2022 - Washington DC (w/Kalinskaya), US Open (w/Townsend); 2021 - US Open (w/Gauff).



WTA 125 SERIES

Finalist (1): 2020 - 125/Indian Wells (w/Pegula).



Career in Review

2019 - SF at Washington DC (l. to Giorgi); reached 2r once (US Open); fell 1r five times (incl. Wimbledon) and in qualifying on three occasions; won one singles title on ITF Circuit.



2018 - Fell in qualifying once (US Open); won one singles title on ITF Circuit.



2017 - Reached 2r qualifying on WTA debut at US Open.



2016 - Played first tournaments of career on ITF Circuit in US.