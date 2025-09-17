Raducanu passes Cristian test in Seoul; to face Krejcikova next

Emma Raducanu came from 3-1 down in both sets to defeat Jaqueline Cristian in the Korea Open 2025 presented by Motiva first round.

No. 8 seed Emma Raducanu withstood a stern test from Jaqueline Cristian to advance to the second round of the Korea Open 2025 presented by Motiva 6-3, 6-4 in 2 hours and 2 minutes. The Briton, who took a last-minute wild card into the tournament, came from 3-1 down to win both sets.

The first-round contest between the pair had originally been scheduled for Tuesday, but postponed to Wednesday due to rain. Raducanu will next face a fellow major champion, Barbora Krejcikova, in another first-time encounter as she bids to return to the quarterfinals for a second straight year.

"It hasn't been easy -- I feel like I've played this match for the last three days," Raducanu said in her on-court interview. "So to have pulled through after waiting, I'm super pleased with how I came through. Tough conditions, very slow -- long rallies, long points. So happy to have gotten through."

More to come...