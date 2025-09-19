Quiz time: How much do you know about the China Open?

From Coco Gauff’s title run to the tournament’s 19-year history, test your knowledge of one of the Asian swing’s marquee events.

The Asian swing is in full stride, and the China Open in Beijing is one of its centerpieces. Played on outdoor hard courts, the 12-day tournament is celebrating its 19th year on the WTA Tour. Over the past two decades, it has become a hallmark of the swing -- and with 1,000 ranking points on the line, it’s always a tournament that shapes the season’s final stretch.

This year’s edition begins on Sept. 24, with 96 singles players in the main draw and 32 teams in doubles. The singles semifinals will be played Oct. 2, with both finals scheduled for the evening of Oct. 5.

The field is as strong as any event since the US Open, headlined by defending champion Coco Gauff, former winner Iga Swiatek, and a host of major champions including Naomi Osaka, Jelena Ostapenko, Sofia Kenin and Barbora Krejcikova.

Beijing also marks the return of local favorite Zheng Qinwen, who is playing her first event since Wimbledon.

The China Open offers the fourth-largest prize money purse among the WTA 1000 events this season, trailing only Madrid, Miami and Indian Wells. The winner takes home more than $1 million and 1,000 points in the Race to the WTA Finals -- critical rewards as the year winds toward Riyadh.

Gauff made history last year by becoming only the second American, joining Serena Williams, to win the singles title in Beijing. Jasmine Paolini and Sara Errani captured the doubles crown, adding their names to a champions list that has grown deeper with each season.

Think you know the history of the China Open -- its champions, milestones and memorable moments? Take our quiz and see how your knowledge stacks up.