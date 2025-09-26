Gauff issues challenge to Chinese fans, requests animal nickname

Affectionately known as the Fruit Salad Queen and the Ambassador of Beijing by her Chinese fans, defending China Open champion Coco Gauff has issued a friendly challenge to her supporters: come up with an animal nickname!

Coco Gauff is feeling the love in Beijing -- and there sure is plenty of it.

The defending China Open champion, who's been showered with gifts from adoring fans this week, has been affectionally given two nicknames by the Chinese fans: Fruit Salad Queen, a nod to her signature fruit salad, which she typically snacks on for an energy boost, and Ambassador of Beijing for her high praise of the city and its many attractions.

The World No. 3 digs both, but she wouldn't mind a more intimidating nickname. Maybe one inspired by an animal, a reflection of her ferociousness on court?

"I guess I have a challenge for the Chinese fans," the French Open champion said. "I would like to know what animal resonates with me. I mean, fruit salad is cool, but I think being named after an animal is cooler. I would like to see what animal they think I am."

In all seriousness, the American raved about the Chinese fans' passion and kindness, and how they've welcomed her back with open arms.

And this year she came prepared for the outpouring of gifts.

"The Chinese fans are great," she said. "I have literally so many gifts, more gifts than I've gotten on Christmas in my entire life. I purposely packed light because last year I packed full and it was a struggle to get everything back. I do keep all of them. A lot of the stuffed animals are a decoration in my house.

"Yeah, I think they're the best, most creative fans. I love coming here. I came prepared and brought an extra bag."

Gauff rewarded her diehard fans with a stellar performance on court on Friday, topping Kamilla Rakhimova 6-4, 6-0 in 1 hour and 43 minutes. She saved eight break points in a tense first set but cruised in the second to earn her 11th career main-draw win in Beijing.

"I expected it to be close," Gauff told reporters after the match. "It was my first match in a while. Obviously she's a great player. She's had competitive results with top players in the last few tournaments.

"I don't know, I think I just found my rhythm and got in a flow. Obviously you're starting off the match, nobody wants to lose in the first round. I was a little bit tight, I think. I was able to loosen up and I think that showed in the score."

Gauff will play 25th-seeded Canadian Leylah Fernandez in the third round.