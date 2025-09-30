Gauff withstands Bencic to reach Beijing quarters; punches ticket to WTA finals

It would likely be fair to say that Coco Gauff had a solid day Tuesday in Beijing. Not only did she come from a set down to defeat Belinda Bencic 4-6, 7-6 (4), 6-2 and advance to the China Open quarterfinals, but she also continued her title defense and clinched a spot in the 2025 WTA Finals.

A win would send her to the China Open quarterfinals for the third straight year, keep her title defense alive and allow her to officially clinch a spot in the 2025 WTA Finals – her fourth consecutive qualification for the year-end tournament.

And while it wasn’t easy, the two-time Grand Slam champion checked every box, rallying for a gritty 4-6, 7-6 (4), 6-2 victory over Belinda Bencic in 2 hours and 29 minutes.

It marked Gauff’s fourth win in six meetings with Bencic – three of them coming in 2025.

“It was a tough match,” Gauff said afterwards. “I had chances in the first set to close it out, but overall I’m happy with how I fought. She was being really aggressive, but I tried my best…I’m happy to be back in Riyadh and I’m glad I was able to (qualify) here.”

Gauff came out firing, dominating on serve and racing to a 4-1 lead. She looked poised to cruise through the first set and possibly the match.

Then things got tricky.

Bencic stormed back, winning five straight games to steal the opening set and later went up a break in the second set. But as she so often does, Gauff dug in.

More to come...