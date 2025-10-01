Navarro blanks Swiatek in final set to move on in Beijing

Emma Navarro upset top seed Iga Swiatek in three sets at the WTA China Open, securing her first WTA 1000 level quarterfinal of the season. Navarro will face the winner of Jessica Pegula and Marta Kostyuk in the next round.

Sixteenth seed Emma Navarro took down top seed Iga Swiatek in three sets on Wednesday to book her place in the WTA China Open quarterfinals -- her eighth of the season and first at WTA 1000 level. The result also gave the American her fourth career win against a top-five opponent.

Navarro blanks top seed in final set

Swiatek opened the match with an early break, but Navarro responded by breaking the world No. 1 twice and holding on to take the first set 6-4. The Pole battled back to claim the second set 6-4 before Navarro dominated the decider, closing out the match 6-0.

Swiatek, who committed 70 unforced errors, had won their only previous meeting in the quarterfinals of this year’s Australian Open in straight sets while dropping just three games

American surge in Beijing

Navarro’s run comes as part of a strong showing from American players in Beijing. She joins Coco Gauff and Amanda Anisimova in the last eight, making it the first time since the tournament’s inception in 2004 that three Americans have reached the quarterfinals. There could be a fourth if fifth seed Jessica Pegula wins her fourth-round match later Wednesday.

Pegula or Kostyuk next up in the quarterfinal

Navarro will face the winner of the match between Pegula and 23rd seed Marta Kostyuk of Ukraine. Pegula holds a 2-0 head-to-head record against Navarro, while Kostyuk has never beaten the American in four career meetings.