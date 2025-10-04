Anisimova delivers knockout blow to Gauff’s title defense, advances to Beijing final

Pegula finds answers when she needs them most to hold off Navarro in Beijing

Amanda Anisimova delivered a clinical performance Saturday in Beijing, defeating defending China Open champion Coco Gauff in less than an hour and dropping just three games in their all-American semifinal clash. Anisimova will face the winner of Jessica Pegula and Linda Noskova in the final.

In a matchup billed as a heavyweight clash between two of tennis’s brightest stars, Amanda Anisimova made quick work of defending champion Coco Gauff on Saturday in Beijing.

Beijing: Scores | Draws | Order of play

The No. 3 seed needed just 58 minutes to dispatch the No. 2 seed Coco Gauff 6-1, 6-2 in an all-American semifinal, advancing to her first China Open final and second WTA 1000 final of the season.

She’ll face either Jessica Pegula or Linda Noskova in what will be her fifth final overall of 2025.

Reflecting on her performance, Anisimova expressed confidence in her form and appreciation for the opportunity ahead.

“I was just excited to play here in my first semifinal,” Anisimova said after the match. “I was able to put on a really good performance, and I knew I was going to have to play very well against Coco if I wanted to get the win, and yeah, I’m really excited to be in the final.”

Unfortunately for fans in the stands and those watching at home, the anticipated showdown ended almost as soon as it began. Gauff struggled from the outset, simply unable to find her rhythm.

Anisimova, meanwhile, was locked in from the first serve.

The 24-year-old won the first five games before Gauff finally got on the board late in the opening set to avoid a bagel. Anisimova closed out the set in just 27 minutes, winning more than twice as many points as her compatriot.

The second set followed a similar pattern. Anisimova again jumped out to a 5-0 lead before Gauff showed a brief flash of the form that carried her to the semifinals, breaking serve and following it with a hold to once again avoid a bagel.

But the rally was short-lived, as Anisimova closed out the match just shy of the one-hour mark, delivering the knockout blow to Gauff’s title defense in Beijing.

BEIJING FINALIST 👊@AnisimovaAmanda beats Gauff 6-1, 6-2 to reach her second WTA 1000 final of the year 🙌#2025ChinaOpen pic.twitter.com/aCSS61NvWK — wta (@WTA) October 4, 2025

With the win, Anisimova improved to 2-1 in her career head-to-head against Gauff and became just the third American woman to reach the China Open women’s singles final, joining Serena Williams (2004, 2013) and Gauff (2024).

She also became the only player to defeat Aryna Sabalenka, Iga Swiatek and Gauff so far this season.

Looking ahead to Sunday’s final, Anisimova has lost all three of her previous matches against Pegula at the WTA level, while she holds a 1-1 record against Noskova.

Regardless of the opponent, she’s hoping the crowd will be behind her.

“I love playing here,” Anisimova said. “The crowd support has been so amazing since the first day that I got here, and I really think that’s carried me through this entire tournament. So hopefully everyone can come out and support me again in the final.”